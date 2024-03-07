The Steelers released Neal (ribs) with a failed physical designation Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The Steelers signed Neal to a two-year contract last March, with Mike DeFabo of The Athletic relaying that Thursday's move saves the Steelers about $2.25 million in terms of their salary cap, while carrying $460,000 in dead money. Prior to being placed on IR with a rib injury this past November, Neal recorded 50 tackles and an interception in nine games. In the wake of Neal's looming departure, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee profile as Pittsburgh's top returning options at safety.