Neal recorded five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the 49ers.
Neal signed with the Steelers in the offseason and he had productive debut with the team considering he only played 48 percent of the defensive snaps. His workload will likely increase as the season goes on, therefore his production will go up as well.
