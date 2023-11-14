Neal recorded eight tackles (four solo), while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.
Neal was able to snatch an interception off of a pass deflection by Patrick Peterson in the fourth quarter, notching his first pick of the year. The eight tackles also represented a season-high for the safety, who has now compiled 22 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection on top of the interception over the last three weeks.
More News
-
Steelers' Keanu Neal: Five tackles in team debut•
-
Steelers' Keanu Neal: Finding role with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Keanu Neal: Officially signs with Steelers•
-
Keanu Neal: Likely moving to Pittsburgh•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Questionable to play vs. Dallas•