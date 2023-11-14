Neal recorded eight tackles (four solo), while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

Neal was able to snatch an interception off of a pass deflection by Patrick Peterson in the fourth quarter, notching his first pick of the year. The eight tackles also represented a season-high for the safety, who has now compiled 22 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection on top of the interception over the last three weeks.