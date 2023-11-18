Neal (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The veteran safety was held out of practice all week after suffering a ribs injury during the Steelers' Week 10 win over the Packers, and he'll be forced to miss the team's next four games after going on IR. Neal was able to record 50 total tackles, two pass deflections and one interception in the nine games before his injury. Damontae Kazee is expected to start at strong safety until Neal can return to the field.