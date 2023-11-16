Neal did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a rib injury.

Neal tallied a season-high eight tackles along with his first interception of the season when he caught a tipped pass during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-19 win against Green Bay. However, he apparently came down on the ball awkwardly while being tackled on the play and had to be attended by members of Pittsburgh's training staff, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. While Neal never received an official injury designation in-game and said he would be "OK" postgame, it appears this injury kept him sidelined for the Steelers' first practice session Week 11. The starting strong safety will now have two more sessions to improve his status before Sunday's divisional matchup at Cleveland.