Neal (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Neal has seen an increased role over the past three weeks while Minkah Fitzpatrick has been absent due to a hamstring issue, but the former will now be forced to sit out as well. That will likely mean that Damontae Kazee and Elijah Riley will be very busy Sunday versus Cleveland. Neal wasn't able to practice at all this week, so his status for Week 12 against Cincinnati is up in the air as well.