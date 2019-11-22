Ishmael (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ishmael will miss a second consecutive game while tending to a head injury. He plays a valuable rotational role in Atlanta's defense, providing depth at both safety and linebacker. Before retaking the field, Ishmael will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol.