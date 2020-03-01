Ishmael is not expected to be re-signed by the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old has spent all seven of his NFL seasons as a member of the Falcons, initially joining the club as a seventh-round draft choice in 2013. Ishmael contributed primarily on special teams during the latter half of his run in Atlanta, but during 2014 he racked up a career-high 97 tackles, six pass deflections and four interceptions while making 10 starts on defense. This past season he made 14 appearances and started three games, while picking up 44 tackles and one forced fumble. Whatever team elects to sign him will be adding a versatile veteran to the roster, as Ishmael fielded substantial playing time at both safety and linebacker during his time in Atlanta.