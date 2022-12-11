The Falcons signed Woodside off the Titans' practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Coach Arthur Smith already has made the move from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder under center during Atlanta's bye week. Now, Woodside's addition means he must stay on the Falcons' active roster for at least the next three games. It's unclear if Mariota will be fazed out entirely as a healthy scratch moving forward, but the reserve situation behind Ridder may be in flux between Mariota, Woodside and Feleipe Franks.