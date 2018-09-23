Falcons' Matt Ryan: Career day in loss

Ryan completed 26-of-35 attempts for 374 passing yards and a career-high five touchdowns, but the Falcons were defeated in overtime 43-37 by New Orleans.

After a slow start with just 8.8 fantasy points (standard scoring) in the season opener against the Eagles, Ryan has exploded for 35 points per game out his last two outings against divisional rivals Carolina and New Orleans. Ryan's sudden boost in value can be attributed to 646 passing yards over the past two weeks, his greatest regular-season output in back-to-back games since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2016 MVP campaign. Next week Ryan and the Falcons will take on Cincinnati, whose defense has allowed multiple quarterback touchdowns in all three of its games thus far this season, and 300-plus passing yards in two of the three.