Falcons' Matt Ryan: Dealing with personal matter

Ryan missed Tuesday's practice due to a personal matter, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Although Ryan was at the Falcons' facilities for a portion of the day Tuesday, he left before he was able to take any practice reps, per McClure. Upon the release of the first injury report of the divisional round, a team spokesperson relayed Ryan "had an appointment" but wouldn't reveal the nature of it out of respect for the quarterback. There's a chance Ryan returns to drills Wednesday, but until he does so, his status will be monitored with a watchful eye.