Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stellar passing yardage haul in win
Ryan completed 31 of 44 passes for 378 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Falcons' 34-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed four time for seven yards.
Ryan wrapped up the season in stellar fashion, as the Falcons afforded their offensive starts their normal allotment of playing time. Ryan picked on the vulnerable Buccaneers secondary all afternoon, connecting with Julio Jones on nine occasions for 138 yards and a touchdown and also hitting Mohamed Sanu for an additional 90 yards on seven completions. Ryan wraps up what was a disappointing 2018 campaign from a team perspective with 4,924 yards and a sparkling 35:7 TD:INT. Atlanta will look to re-tool some in the offseason and will undoubtedly count on another MVP-caliber season from Ryan to help them bounce back in 2019.
