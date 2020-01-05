Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Week 14 splash play highlights 2019
Zaccheaus caught three of five targets for 115 yards and one touchdown across 10 appearances this season.
The 22-year-old Zaccheaus wrapped up his collegiate career as the No. 2 all-time receiver in Virginia history, but his offensive workload was extremely limited during his rookie campaign. He did play a substantial special-teams role over the latter half of the year, but his offensive snap count only exceeded 15 on one instance all season. That occasion came Week 14, when Zaccheaus played 21 offensive snaps and tore off a 91-yard catch-and-run during a 40-20 win against Carolina -- accounting for his first NFL score and 80 percent of his season-long yardage production in a single play.
