Zaccheaus hauled in his lone target in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills for a 29-yard touchdown.

On 3rd-and-15 with the Eagles losing 24-21 in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts scrambled to his left and found Zacchaeus in the back corner of the end zone, who hauled in the pass above two Buffalo defenders to give his team the lead. It was an impressive highlight, but given that Zaccheaus has fewer catches (seven) than games played (11) this season, his fantasy relevance remains minimal.