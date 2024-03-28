Zaccheaus has agreed to a deal with the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In his only campaign with the Eagles, Zaccheaus (who caught 40 passes with the Falcons in 2022) finished the 2023 regular season with 10 catches for 164 yards and two TDs in 17 games. With the Commanders, the 26-year-old will add depth to a wideout corps that is currently led by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. In that context, Zaccheaus has some bounce-back potential if he can carve out steady snaps in 2024 behind the team's top duo.