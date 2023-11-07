Zaccheaus caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Zaccheaus outsnapped fellow depth wideout Julio Jones by a 24-18 margin and had two targets to the veteran's zero, but even despite keeping a firm grip on the third receiver job in Philadelphia, his fantasy value remains minimal. Zaccheaus is averaging less than one catch per game and has found the end zone just once all season.
