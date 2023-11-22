Zaccheaus failed to secure his only target in Monday's 21-17 win over the Chiefs.

Zaccheaus operated as the Eagles' No. 4 wideout in the contest, playing behind A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Julio Jones. Monday's game marked the fifth time that the veteran has been held without a catch in 10 games this season. With such limited usage, Zaccheaus should remain a risky bet for relevant fantasy production when the Eagles host the Bills in Week 12.