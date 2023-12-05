Zacchaeus wasn't targeted a single time in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Zaccheaus now has seven catches and 14 targets in 12 games played this season after going untargeted for the first time since Week 2. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 24 targets, leaving little for the rest of the receiving corps even in a game in which the Eagles threw 48 times.