Zaccheaus finished the year with 10 catches for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.

Zaccheaus was targeted 53 and 61 times in his final two seasons in Atlanta, but that number dropped all the way to 20 after his move to Philadelphia. He went without a target in six games and without a catch nine times. He'll be a free agent this offseason but didn't set himself up well for a substantial payday.