The Falcons signed O'Donnell to their practice squad Saturday and also elevated him to the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest against the Titans, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons wasted no time elevating O'Donnell with starting punter Bradley Pinion (illness) questionable for Sunday's game. O'Donnell last played for Green Bay in 2022 after eight seasons with the Bears.