O'Donnell was cut by the Packers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After eight seasons in Chicago, O'Donnell headed north to Green Bay in 2022. He netted 38.5 yards per punt including 24 located inside the red zone during his one season in green and gold. The veteran was competing against Daniel Whelan for punting duties this year and ultimately came up short. He will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.