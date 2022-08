O'Donnell punted six times and averaged 56.3 yards per attempt in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

O'Donnell has been the only punter in Green Bay since signing with the team back in March, so he was not facing any pressure Thursday night. However, that did not stop him from putting on a display in his final tune-up before the regular season. The Packers will be counting on him to help improve a special teams unit that had all kinds of issues a year ago.