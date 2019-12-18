Coach Dan Quinn said McKinley may need shoulder surgery, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so he's done for the season. However, if he indeed needs surgery, Quinn relayed that McKinley's offseason program will be affected. The details for his recovery should be more clear if McKinley goes under the knife. The UCLA product will be under contract in 2020 and the team has a 2021 option as well.