Ward rushed eight times for 40 yards in Monday's 24-21 win over Tampa Bay.

Ward also caught one pass for six yards on the day. His increased workload was a direct result of Tevin Coleman being sidelined with a concussion, and Devonta Freeman still got the lion's share of work with 22 carries and five receptions. Ward would be in line for a similar workload if Coleman missed more time.

