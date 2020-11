Gurley (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gurley has yet to log any practice reps this week as he tends to a knee concern. There's been no indication that the injury is threatening his ability to play Sunday against the Raiders. Having said that, Gurley's status could be clarified when the Falcons release their final Week 12 injury report Friday.