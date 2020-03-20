Falcons' Todd Gurley: Heading to Atlanta
Gurley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the running back is set to earn $5 million in 2020. The Rams released Gurley on Thursday and it didn't take long for the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year to find a new job. He'll now top the Falcons' running back depth chart, with the team having parted ways with previous starter Devonta Freeman on Monday. Gurley, who turns 26 in August, comes with some concerns with regard to the soundness of his left knee -- with his deal pending a physical, per Jordan Schultz of ESPN -- but when healthy, he's proven to be a dynamic and productive back.
