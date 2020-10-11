Gurley ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 29 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.

Gurley joined Hall of Fame company with his efforts Sunday, reaching 75 career TDs in his 78th regular-season game. In NFL history the only running backs to have reached that milestone in fewer games are LaDainian Tomlinson (72 games), Jim Brown (72) and Emmitt Smith (77). Though Gurley has just eight receptions and 38 receiving yards through five games as a Falcon, he has been prolific on the ground with 258 yards and four touchdowns the past three weeks. The two-time All-Pro capitalized on a favorable matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, and Week 6 offers yet another optimistic outlook, as the opposing Vikings entered the weekend allowing the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing RBs on the season (495).