Koo made his only field-goal attempt and both point-after tries during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.

Koo was limited to just three kicks after making a season-high six last week against the Vikings. Regardless, he's still made 18 kicks (12 field goals) over his last four games and hasn't missed since Week 3. The Falcons' offense is inconsistent, especially now that they're fully embedded in a quarterback controversy, but Koo remains one of the more consistent placekickers in the NFL.