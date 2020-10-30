Koo went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

Atlanta surged ahead 25-17 with 11:01 to go by virtue of a three-yard Todd Gurley touchdown plunge, but a missed PAT from Koo allowed the Panthers to stay within one possession late. Blidi Wreh-Wilson was able to come away with the big turnover on Carolina's final offensive drive, bailing Koo and the Falcons out. The 26-year-old kicker has been incredibly reliable on field goals, as he's gone 42-for-46 in his 15-game Falcon tenure. PATs are a serious work in progress, however, as Koo has already missed three of 17 attempts this season.