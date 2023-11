Koo was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Koo has been mostly spot on with his opportunities this season, netting 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 point-after tries in 10 games. With a health concern bothering him, though, his status now bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Saints.