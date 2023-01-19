patrick-mahomes-josh-allen.jpg
USATSI

It has begun. The debate among Fantasy analysts over when to draft a quarterback in 2023 is here -- at least for our staff at CBS Sports.

We held a 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft this week, and a good portion of the conversation in the chat room centered around when the quarterbacks came off the board. Usually, most Fantasy analysts will wait to draft a quarterback, which has generally proven to be the smart move.

But based on the success of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in recent years, there are some analysts advocating for those quarterbacks -- as well as Jalen Hurts and potentially Joe Burrow -- to get selected no later than Round 3. And that's what happened here.

Mahomes was drafted in Round 2 at No. 18 overall. Allen (No. 29 overall), Hurts (No. 32) and Burrow (No. 34) all went in Round 3. I see the pros and cons to both sides of this debate.

If healthy, you're getting studs who should produce at an amazing level, and Mahomes (28.3 Fantasy points per game), Allen (28.1), Hurts (27.3) and Burrow (25.5) were significantly better than the field. The next quarterback after Burrow was Lamar Jackson, who averaged 21.3 Fantasy points per game.

However, if you hit on the right quarterback on Draft Day with a mid- to late-round pick then you might get someone who can bridge the gap in Fantasy production and hopefully produce like Mahomes or Allen. For example, Justin Herbert was drafted at the end of Round 4, Jackson went at the end of Round 5 and I got Trevor Lawrence in Round 8.

Herbert averaged at least 26.2 Fantasy points per game in his first two seasons in the NFL before struggling in 2022 with just 18.6 Fantasy points per game. I expect Herbert to rebound in 2023, and if he returns to his form from 2020 or 2021 then he's an incredible steal.

Jackson, if he remains with the Ravens, which is a huge storyline this offseason, has two seasons in his career with at least 25.6 Fantasy points per game. And he also can be the best quarterback in Fantasy, which he proved in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP at 32.3 Fantasy points per game.

As for Lawrence, he seems poised to join the elite Fantasy quarterbacks after the way he finished his sophomore campaign. He averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game for the season, but he had four games after Week 10 with at least 24 Fantasy points and should be amazing in 2023, including Jacksonville adding Calvin Ridley to its receiving corps.

Also in this draft, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones went in Round 9 or later. While getting Mahomes, Allen, Hurts or Burrow is fantastic, I'm still more inclined to wait on a quarterback and get the better value at a deep position. And that's what I did with Lawrence.

My draft started with Jonathan Taylor and Breece Hall from the No. 6 overall pick, and I don't mind starting RB-RB in 0.5-PPR leagues. Taylor (ankle) should be fine after ending 2022 on injured reserve, and hopefully the new coach and quarterback in Indianapolis can help him rebound to be the No. 1 running back again like he was in 2021. Hall (ACL) is hoping to be ready for training camp, and if he's back on the field for Week 1 then I have two potential top-five overall players.

This is a three-receiver league, so I didn't want to draft another running back in Round 3, although Tony Pollard and Rhamondre Stevenson were appealing. I went with Tee Higgins instead, and I followed that up with DK Metcalf, D.J. Moore and Drake London with my next three picks. That should be among the best receiving corps in this league.

Dallas Goedert was an easy choice in Round 7, and then I drafted Lawrence in Round 8. If everyone is healthy, this starting lineup could be dominant in 2023.

As for my bench, I went heavy at running back with D'Onta Foreman (Round 9), Zamir White (Round 11), Isaiah Spiller (Round 13) and Hassan Haskins (Round 14). There's a chance White could be the starter in Las Vegas if Josh Jacobs leaves the Raiders as a free agent, and Spiller and Haskins could be the top backups to aging running backs in Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry. As for Foreman, he could return as the lead running back in Carolina, giving him appeal as a flex for my team.

My other reserves are Darnell Mooney (Round 10) and Josh Palmer (Round 12), and I like the outlook for both in 2023. Mooney, who should be fine from last year's ankle injury, will be one of the top three receivers for the Bears -- and maybe No. 1. And Palmer should continue to be a viable receiver for the Chargers, while maybe taking on a bigger role for the new offensive coordinator in Los Angeles next season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
2. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
12. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dan Schneier C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
5 Robert Thomas T. Kelce TE KC
6 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND
7 George Maselli J. Chase WR CIN
8 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR MIA
9 Thomas Shafer S. Barkley RB NYG
10 Zach Brook S. Diggs WR BUF
11 Chris Towers D. Adams WR LV
12 R.J. White J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White A. Brown WR PHI
14 Chris Towers D. Henry RB TEN
15 Zach Brook K. Walker III RB SEA
16 Thomas Shafer C. Lamb WR DAL
17 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
18 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
19 Jamey Eisenberg B. Hall RB NYJ
20 Robert Thomas T. Etienne RB JAC
21 Dave Richard G. Wilson WR NYJ
22 Meron Berkson J. Waddle WR MIA
23 Jack Capotorto D. Swift RB DET
24 Dan Schneier A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dan Schneier D. Cook RB MIN
26 Jack Capotorto M. Andrews TE BAL
27 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
28 Dave Richard N. Harris RB PIT
29 Robert Thomas J. Allen QB BUF
30 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
31 George Maselli T. Pollard RB DAL
32 Adam Aizer J. Hurts QB PHI
33 Thomas Shafer K. Allen WR LAC
34 Zach Brook J. Burrow QB CIN
35 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
36 R.J. White R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White C. Olave WR NO
38 Chris Towers D. Smith WR PHI
39 Zach Brook D. Samuel WR SF
40 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR TB
41 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DEN
42 George Maselli A. Kamara RB NO
43 Jamey Eisenberg D. Metcalf WR SEA
44 Robert Thomas C. Kirk WR JAC
45 Dave Richard J. Fields QB CHI
46 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
47 Jack Capotorto J. Dobbins RB BAL
48 Dan Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dan Schneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
50 Jack Capotorto D. Pierce RB HOU
51 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR ARI
52 Dave Richard C. Akers RB LAR
53 Robert Thomas C. Watson WR GB
54 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
55 George Maselli T. Allgeier RB ATL
56 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR CLE
57 Thomas Shafer D. Montgomery RB CHI
58 Zach Brook M. Pittman WR IND
59 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
60 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White G. Pickens WR PIT
62 Chris Towers C. Ridley WR JAC
63 Zach Brook J. Cook RB BUF
64 Thomas Shafer K. Pitts TE ATL
65 Adam Aizer M. Williams WR LAC
66 George Maselli M. Sanders RB PHI
67 Jamey Eisenberg D. London WR ATL
68 Robert Thomas J. Conner RB ARI
69 Dave Richard J. Williams WR DET
70 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
71 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF
72 Dan Schneier J. Dotson WR WAS
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dan Schneier T. Hockenson TE MIN
74 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson WR PIT
75 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
76 Dave Richard T. Burks WR TEN
77 Robert Thomas R. Bateman WR BAL
78 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
79 George Maselli M. Brown WR ARI
80 Adam Aizer G. Davis WR BUF
81 Thomas Shafer I. Pacheco RB KC
82 Zach Brook E. Engram TE JAC
83 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
84 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White R. White RB TB
86 Chris Towers K. Toney WR KC
87 Zach Brook J. Williams RB DET
88 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
89 Adam Aizer J. Wilson RB MIA
90 George Maselli I. Hodgins WR NYG
91 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lawrence QB JAC
92 Robert Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
93 Dave Richard M. Thomas WR NO
94 Meron Berkson D. Schultz TE DAL
95 Jack Capotorto J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
96 Dan Schneier E. Moore WR NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dan Schneier K. Hunt RB CLE
98 Jack Capotorto B. Cooks WR HOU
99 Meron Berkson D. Prescott QB DAL
100 Dave Richard K. Herbert RB CHI
101 Robert Thomas A. Lazard WR GB
102 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB CAR
103 George Maselli L. Fournette RB TB
104 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
105 Thomas Shafer K. Murray QB ARI
106 Zach Brook G. Dortch WR ARI
107 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
108 R.J. White J. Meyers WR NE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
110 Chris Towers D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
111 Zach Brook R. Shaheed WR NO
112 Thomas Shafer D. Watson QB CLE
113 Adam Aizer P. Freiermuth TE PIT
114 George Maselli T. Boyd WR CIN
115 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
116 Robert Thomas A. Mattison RB MIN
117 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
118 Meron Berkson D. Singletary RB BUF
119 Jack Capotorto J. McKinnon RB KC
120 Dan Schneier E. Mitchell RB SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dan Schneier S. Moore WR KC
122 Jack Capotorto K. Cousins QB MIN
123 Meron Berkson K. Osborn WR MIN
124 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE DEN
125 Robert Thomas D. Harris RB NE
126 Jamey Eisenberg Z. White RB LV
127 George Maselli D. Njoku TE CLE
128 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB MIA
129 Thomas Shafer M. Gallup WR DAL
130 Zach Brook P. Campbell WR IND
131 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
132 R.J. White O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White C. Patterson RB ATL
134 Chris Towers G. Edwards RB BAL
135 Zach Brook Z. Jones WR JAC
136 Thomas Shafer H. Renfrow WR LV
137 Adam Aizer W. Robinson WR NYG
138 George Maselli J. Goff QB DET
139 Jamey Eisenberg J. Palmer WR LAC
140 Robert Thomas N. Collins WR HOU
141 Dave Richard C. Hubbard RB CAR
142 Meron Berkson C. Claypool WR CHI
143 Jack Capotorto K. Shakir WR BUF
144 Dan Schneier G. Everett TE LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dan Schneier A. Pierce WR IND
146 Jack Capotorto C. Kmet TE CHI
147 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR NE
148 Dave Richard P. Strong Jr. RB NE
149 Robert Thomas I. McKenzie WR BUF
150 Jamey Eisenberg I. Spiller RB LAC
151 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
152 Adam Aizer S. Perine RB CIN
153 Thomas Shafer K. Gainwell RB PHI
154 Zach Brook D. Slayton WR NYG
155 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
156 R.J. White J. Warren RB PIT
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White C. Samuel WR WAS
158 Chris Towers M. Hardman WR KC
159 Zach Brook R. James WR NYG
160 Thomas Shafer T. Brady QB TB
161 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
162 George Maselli M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
163 Jamey Eisenberg H. Haskins RB TEN
164 Robert Thomas C. Edmonds RB DEN
165 Dave Richard R. Doubs WR GB
166 Meron Berkson A. Robinson WR LAR
167 Jack Capotorto B. Purdy QB SF
168 Dan Schneier T. Lance QB SF
Team by Team
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 25 D. Cook RB MIN
4 48 J. Herbert QB LAC
5 49 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 72 J. Dotson WR WAS
7 73 T. Hockenson TE MIN
8 96 E. Moore WR NYJ
9 97 K. Hunt RB CLE
10 120 E. Mitchell RB SF
11 121 S. Moore WR KC
12 144 G. Everett TE LAC
13 145 A. Pierce WR IND
14 168 T. Lance QB SF
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 23 D. Swift RB DET
3 26 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 47 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 50 D. Pierce RB HOU
6 71 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 74 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 95 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
9 98 B. Cooks WR HOU
10 119 J. McKinnon RB KC
11 122 K. Cousins QB MIN
12 143 K. Shakir WR BUF
13 146 C. Kmet TE CHI
14 167 B. Purdy QB SF
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 22 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 27 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 46 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 51 D. Hopkins WR ARI
6 70 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 75 A. Dillon RB GB
8 94 D. Schultz TE DAL
9 99 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 118 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 123 K. Osborn WR MIN
12 142 C. Claypool WR CHI
13 147 D. Parker WR NE
14 166 A. Robinson WR LAR
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 28 N. Harris RB PIT
4 45 J. Fields QB CHI
5 52 C. Akers RB LAR
6 69 J. Williams WR DET
7 76 T. Burks WR TEN
8 93 M. Thomas WR NO
9 100 K. Herbert RB CHI
10 117 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
11 124 G. Dulcich TE DEN
12 141 C. Hubbard RB CAR
13 148 P. Strong Jr. RB NE
14 165 R. Doubs WR GB
Robert Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Kelce TE KC
2 20 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 29 J. Allen QB BUF
4 44 C. Kirk WR JAC
5 53 C. Watson WR GB
6 68 J. Conner RB ARI
7 77 R. Bateman WR BAL
8 92 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 101 A. Lazard WR GB
10 116 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 125 D. Harris RB NE
12 140 N. Collins WR HOU
13 149 I. McKenzie WR BUF
14 164 C. Edmonds RB DEN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Taylor RB IND
2 19 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 54 D. Moore WR CAR
6 67 D. London WR ATL
7 78 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 91 T. Lawrence QB JAC
9 102 D. Foreman RB CAR
10 115 D. Mooney WR CHI
11 126 Z. White RB LV
12 139 J. Palmer WR LAC
13 150 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 163 H. Haskins RB TEN
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 31 T. Pollard RB DAL
4 42 A. Kamara RB NO
5 55 T. Allgeier RB ATL
6 66 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 79 M. Brown WR ARI
8 90 I. Hodgins WR NYG
9 103 L. Fournette RB TB
10 114 T. Boyd WR CIN
11 127 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 138 J. Goff QB DET
13 151 A. Thielen WR MIN
14 162 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Hill WR MIA
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 41 J. Williams RB DEN
5 56 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 65 M. Williams WR LAC
7 80 G. Davis WR BUF
8 89 J. Wilson RB MIA
9 104 E. Elliott RB DAL
10 113 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 128 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 137 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 152 S. Perine RB CIN
14 161 D. Jones QB NYG
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 16 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 M. Evans WR TB
5 57 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 64 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 81 I. Pacheco RB KC
8 88 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 105 K. Murray QB ARI
10 112 D. Watson QB CLE
11 129 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 136 H. Renfrow WR LV
13 153 K. Gainwell RB PHI
14 160 T. Brady QB TB
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 15 K. Walker III RB SEA
3 34 J. Burrow QB CIN
4 39 D. Samuel WR SF
5 58 M. Pittman WR IND
6 63 J. Cook RB BUF
7 82 E. Engram TE JAC
8 87 J. Williams RB DET
9 106 G. Dortch WR ARI
10 111 R. Shaheed WR NO
11 130 P. Campbell WR IND
12 135 Z. Jones WR JAC
13 154 D. Slayton WR NYG
14 159 R. James WR NYG
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR LV
2 14 D. Henry RB TEN
3 35 C. Godwin WR TB
4 38 D. Smith WR PHI
5 59 A. Jones RB GB
6 62 C. Ridley WR JAC
7 83 G. Kittle TE SF
8 86 K. Toney WR KC
9 107 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 110 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
11 131 R. Moore WR ARI
12 134 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 155 R. Penny RB SEA
14 158 M. Hardman WR KC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 13 A. Brown WR PHI
3 36 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 37 C. Olave WR NO
5 60 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 61 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 84 D. Waller TE LV
8 85 R. White RB TB
9 108 J. Meyers WR NE
10 109 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 132 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
12 133 C. Patterson RB ATL
13 156 J. Warren RB PIT
14 157 C. Samuel WR WAS