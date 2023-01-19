It has begun. The debate among Fantasy analysts over when to draft a quarterback in 2023 is here -- at least for our staff at CBS Sports.
We held a 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft this week, and a good portion of the conversation in the chat room centered around when the quarterbacks came off the board. Usually, most Fantasy analysts will wait to draft a quarterback, which has generally proven to be the smart move.
But based on the success of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in recent years, there are some analysts advocating for those quarterbacks -- as well as Jalen Hurts and potentially Joe Burrow -- to get selected no later than Round 3. And that's what happened here.
Mahomes was drafted in Round 2 at No. 18 overall. Allen (No. 29 overall), Hurts (No. 32) and Burrow (No. 34) all went in Round 3. I see the pros and cons to both sides of this debate.
If healthy, you're getting studs who should produce at an amazing level, and Mahomes (28.3 Fantasy points per game), Allen (28.1), Hurts (27.3) and Burrow (25.5) were significantly better than the field. The next quarterback after Burrow was Lamar Jackson, who averaged 21.3 Fantasy points per game.
However, if you hit on the right quarterback on Draft Day with a mid- to late-round pick then you might get someone who can bridge the gap in Fantasy production and hopefully produce like Mahomes or Allen. For example, Justin Herbert was drafted at the end of Round 4, Jackson went at the end of Round 5 and I got Trevor Lawrence in Round 8.
Herbert averaged at least 26.2 Fantasy points per game in his first two seasons in the NFL before struggling in 2022 with just 18.6 Fantasy points per game. I expect Herbert to rebound in 2023, and if he returns to his form from 2020 or 2021 then he's an incredible steal.
Jackson, if he remains with the Ravens, which is a huge storyline this offseason, has two seasons in his career with at least 25.6 Fantasy points per game. And he also can be the best quarterback in Fantasy, which he proved in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP at 32.3 Fantasy points per game.
As for Lawrence, he seems poised to join the elite Fantasy quarterbacks after the way he finished his sophomore campaign. He averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game for the season, but he had four games after Week 10 with at least 24 Fantasy points and should be amazing in 2023, including Jacksonville adding Calvin Ridley to its receiving corps.
Also in this draft, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones went in Round 9 or later. While getting Mahomes, Allen, Hurts or Burrow is fantastic, I'm still more inclined to wait on a quarterback and get the better value at a deep position. And that's what I did with Lawrence.
My draft started with Jonathan Taylor and Breece Hall from the No. 6 overall pick, and I don't mind starting RB-RB in 0.5-PPR leagues. Taylor (ankle) should be fine after ending 2022 on injured reserve, and hopefully the new coach and quarterback in Indianapolis can help him rebound to be the No. 1 running back again like he was in 2021. Hall (ACL) is hoping to be ready for training camp, and if he's back on the field for Week 1 then I have two potential top-five overall players.
This is a three-receiver league, so I didn't want to draft another running back in Round 3, although Tony Pollard and Rhamondre Stevenson were appealing. I went with Tee Higgins instead, and I followed that up with DK Metcalf, D.J. Moore and Drake London with my next three picks. That should be among the best receiving corps in this league.
Dallas Goedert was an easy choice in Round 7, and then I drafted Lawrence in Round 8. If everyone is healthy, this starting lineup could be dominant in 2023.
As for my bench, I went heavy at running back with D'Onta Foreman (Round 9), Zamir White (Round 11), Isaiah Spiller (Round 13) and Hassan Haskins (Round 14). There's a chance White could be the starter in Las Vegas if Josh Jacobs leaves the Raiders as a free agent, and Spiller and Haskins could be the top backups to aging running backs in Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry. As for Foreman, he could return as the lead running back in Carolina, giving him appeal as a flex for my team.
My other reserves are Darnell Mooney (Round 10) and Josh Palmer (Round 12), and I like the outlook for both in 2023. Mooney, who should be fine from last year's ankle injury, will be one of the top three receivers for the Bears -- and maybe No. 1. And Palmer should continue to be a viable receiver for the Chargers, while maybe taking on a bigger role for the new offensive coordinator in Los Angeles next season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
2. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
12. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dan Schneier
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|4
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|Robert Thomas
|T. Kelce TE KC
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Taylor RB IND
|7
|George Maselli
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|9
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|10
|Zach Brook
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|11
|Chris Towers
|D. Adams WR LV
|12
|R.J. White
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|A. Brown WR PHI
|14
|Chris Towers
|D. Henry RB TEN
|15
|Zach Brook
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|16
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|17
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|20
|Robert Thomas
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|21
|Dave Richard
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|22
|Meron Berkson
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|23
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Swift RB DET
|24
|Dan Schneier
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dan Schneier
|D. Cook RB MIN
|26
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|27
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|28
|Dave Richard
|N. Harris RB PIT
|29
|Robert Thomas
|J. Allen QB BUF
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|George Maselli
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|32
|Adam Aizer
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|33
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|34
|Zach Brook
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|35
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|36
|R.J. White
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|C. Olave WR NO
|38
|Chris Towers
|D. Smith WR PHI
|39
|Zach Brook
|D. Samuel WR SF
|40
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Evans WR TB
|41
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB DEN
|42
|George Maselli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|44
|Robert Thomas
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|45
|Dave Richard
|J. Fields QB CHI
|46
|Meron Berkson
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|47
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|48
|Dan Schneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|51
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|52
|Dave Richard
|C. Akers RB LAR
|53
|Robert Thomas
|C. Watson WR GB
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|55
|George Maselli
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|56
|Adam Aizer
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|57
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|58
|Zach Brook
|M. Pittman WR IND
|59
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|60
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|62
|Chris Towers
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|63
|Zach Brook
|J. Cook RB BUF
|64
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|65
|Adam Aizer
|M. Williams WR LAC
|66
|George Maselli
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. London WR ATL
|68
|Robert Thomas
|J. Conner RB ARI
|69
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams WR DET
|70
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|72
|Dan Schneier
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|74
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|75
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|76
|Dave Richard
|T. Burks WR TEN
|77
|Robert Thomas
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|79
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR ARI
|80
|Adam Aizer
|G. Davis WR BUF
|81
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|82
|Zach Brook
|E. Engram TE JAC
|83
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|84
|R.J. White
|D. Waller TE LV
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|R. White RB TB
|86
|Chris Towers
|K. Toney WR KC
|87
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB DET
|88
|Thomas Shafer
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|89
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|90
|George Maselli
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|92
|Robert Thomas
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|93
|Dave Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|94
|Meron Berkson
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|95
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|96
|Dan Schneier
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dan Schneier
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|99
|Meron Berkson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|100
|Dave Richard
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|101
|Robert Thomas
|A. Lazard WR GB
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|103
|George Maselli
|L. Fournette RB TB
|104
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|105
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|106
|Zach Brook
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|107
|Chris Towers
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|108
|R.J. White
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|110
|Chris Towers
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|111
|Zach Brook
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|112
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|113
|Adam Aizer
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|114
|George Maselli
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|116
|Robert Thomas
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|117
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|118
|Meron Berkson
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|119
|Jack Capotorto
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|120
|Dan Schneier
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dan Schneier
|S. Moore WR KC
|122
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|123
|Meron Berkson
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|124
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|125
|Robert Thomas
|D. Harris RB NE
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. White RB LV
|127
|George Maselli
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|128
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|129
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|130
|Zach Brook
|P. Campbell WR IND
|131
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|132
|R.J. White
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|134
|Chris Towers
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|135
|Zach Brook
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|136
|Thomas Shafer
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|137
|Adam Aizer
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|138
|George Maselli
|J. Goff QB DET
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|140
|Robert Thomas
|N. Collins WR HOU
|141
|Dave Richard
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|142
|Meron Berkson
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|143
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|144
|Dan Schneier
|G. Everett TE LAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dan Schneier
|A. Pierce WR IND
|146
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|147
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR NE
|148
|Dave Richard
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|149
|Robert Thomas
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|151
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|152
|Adam Aizer
|S. Perine RB CIN
|153
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|154
|Zach Brook
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|155
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|156
|R.J. White
|J. Warren RB PIT
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|158
|Chris Towers
|M. Hardman WR KC
|159
|Zach Brook
|R. James WR NYG
|160
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Brady QB TB
|161
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|162
|George Maselli
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|164
|Robert Thomas
|C. Edmonds RB DEN
|165
|Dave Richard
|R. Doubs WR GB
|166
|Meron Berkson
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Purdy QB SF
|168
|Dan Schneier
|T. Lance QB SF
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|24
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|25
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|48
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|5
|49
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|72
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|7
|73
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|8
|96
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|9
|97
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|10
|120
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|11
|121
|S. Moore WR KC
|12
|144
|G. Everett TE LAC
|13
|145
|A. Pierce WR IND
|14
|168
|T. Lance QB SF
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|23
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|26
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|47
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|50
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|6
|71
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|74
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|95
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|9
|98
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|10
|119
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|11
|122
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|12
|143
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|13
|146
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|14
|167
|B. Purdy QB SF
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|22
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|27
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|46
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|51
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|6
|70
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|75
|A. Dillon RB GB
|8
|94
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|9
|99
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|118
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|123
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|12
|142
|C. Claypool WR CHI
|13
|147
|D. Parker WR NE
|14
|166
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|21
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|28
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|45
|J. Fields QB CHI
|5
|52
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|69
|J. Williams WR DET
|7
|76
|T. Burks WR TEN
|8
|93
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|100
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|10
|117
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|11
|124
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|12
|141
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|13
|148
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|14
|165
|R. Doubs WR GB
|Robert Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|20
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|29
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|44
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|5
|53
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|68
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|77
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|8
|92
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|101
|A. Lazard WR GB
|10
|116
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|125
|D. Harris RB NE
|12
|140
|N. Collins WR HOU
|13
|149
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|14
|164
|C. Edmonds RB DEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|19
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|30
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|43
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|54
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|67
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|78
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|91
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|9
|102
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|10
|115
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|11
|126
|Z. White RB LV
|12
|139
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|13
|150
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|14
|163
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|18
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|31
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|4
|42
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|55
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|6
|66
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|79
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|90
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|9
|103
|L. Fournette RB TB
|10
|114
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|11
|127
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|138
|J. Goff QB DET
|13
|151
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|14
|162
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|41
|J. Williams RB DEN
|5
|56
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|65
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|80
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|89
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|9
|104
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|10
|113
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|128
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|137
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|13
|152
|S. Perine RB CIN
|14
|161
|D. Jones QB NYG
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|16
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|33
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|40
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|57
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|64
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|81
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|8
|88
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|105
|K. Murray QB ARI
|10
|112
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|129
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|136
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|13
|153
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|14
|160
|T. Brady QB TB
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|15
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|3
|34
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|4
|39
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|58
|M. Pittman WR IND
|6
|63
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|82
|E. Engram TE JAC
|8
|87
|J. Williams RB DET
|9
|106
|G. Dortch WR ARI
|10
|111
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|11
|130
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|135
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|13
|154
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|14
|159
|R. James WR NYG
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR LV
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|35
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|38
|D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|59
|A. Jones RB GB
|6
|62
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|7
|83
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|86
|K. Toney WR KC
|9
|107
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|10
|110
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|11
|131
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|134
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|13
|155
|R. Penny RB SEA
|14
|158
|M. Hardman WR KC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|13
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|36
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|37
|C. Olave WR NO
|5
|60
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|61
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|7
|84
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|85
|R. White RB TB
|9
|108
|J. Meyers WR NE
|10
|109
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|11
|132
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|12
|133
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|13
|156
|J. Warren RB PIT
|14
|157
|C. Samuel WR WAS