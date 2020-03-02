Fantasy Football 2020 NFL Draft Profile: Tee Higgins makes big plays but can he consistently produce?

It you're a fan of the "You Got Mossed" segments before Monday Night Football, you're going to love Tee Higgins. His highlight reel would fit right in. Higgins is exceptionally long, with good speed and good hands. He thrived with Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and he'll be 21 years old for the entirety of his rookie season. His big play ability stands out, even in one of the deepest receiving classes in recent memory. But can he be more than just a big play receiver? And does he have the speed to consistently beat NFL corners?

Numbers to Know

Date of Birth: January 18, 1999

Height: 6-3 5/8

Weight: 216 pounds

Hand: 9 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 81

Prospect Stats

2019: 15 games, 59 receptions, 1,167 yards (19.8 Y/R), 14 total TD

If you are looking at Higgins' game log from a Fantasy perspective you'll see a boom-or-bust receiver. He had four games in 2019 with at least 100 yards and five with 52 yards or fewer. In three games against Florida State, Ohio State and LSU he combined for nine catches, 129 yards and zero receiving touchdowns.

Career: 37 games, 135 receptions, 2,448 yards (18.1 Y/R), 28 total TD

Higgins' production as a freshman was basically nonexistent. More than half of his yards and both of his touchdowns came in one game against the Citadel. Still, it's not like breaking out at 19 years old is a negative and his sophomore campaign was phenomenal.

Known Injury History

No Major Injuries

Strengths



Higgins has elite pedigree as he was the No. 2 rated wide receiver coming out of high school. His catch radius is approximately the size of South Carolina and he possesses a "my ball" mentality. He wins jump balls at a rate much higher than expected. His long speed is a plus, and his size gives him big-time touchdown upside. Higgins is very good in close quarters.

Concerns

Higgins never had better than a 17% target share in any season. He's not a great route runner by any stretch, specifically when it comes to his cuts. He also doesn't have elite speed. Higgins could have trouble separating and getting off the line in the NFL if he doesn't improve his upper body strength.

Chris Trapasso's Take

No. 4 WR

Higgins, the No. 2 receiver recruit in the country in 2017, did not disappoint for Dabo Swinney's club, as a dangerous downfield rebounder during the rise of Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Higgins caught 59 passes in each of the past two seasons with a grand total of 25 touchdowns at a hefty 17.8 yards-per-catch average. After somewhat taking a back seat to freshman phenom Justyn Ross in 2018, Higgins was the clear-cut go-to target for Lawrence this past season and had seven 100-plus yard receiving games over the past two campaigns at Clemson.

While not a dynamic, change-of-direction wideout, Higgins understands how to change pace in his routes to lull defenders to sleep, has fluid movement skills, and boasts the best ball skills of any pass-catcher in this class. Seriously, his catch radius is unreal. Higgins routinely reels in any pass thrown in his general vicinity and is a magician near the sidelines on back-shoulder throws and instances when he needs to extend for the football then get his feet in bounds.

Fantasy Comparison

Higgins doesn't have the profile of fellow former Tiger Mike Williams, but if he's going to have a Fantasy impact early in his career the red zone domination like Williams had in 2018 is the clearest path. And Higgins definitely has the skills to win in the red zone. A more apt career comparison would be someone like Tyrell Williams, who fits much better as a No. 2 wideout and is someone Fantasy managers use as a boom-or-bust flex.

Favorite Fantasy Fits

Higgins is not ready to be a team's No. 1 receiver but he could thrive opposite a true alpha with a great quarterback. Green Bay probably represents the best opportunity but New Orleans isn't far behind. It's also possible he could replace Robby Anderson in New York, with Jamison Crowder dominating short targets, but I'm not sure he's ready for that much defensive attention.

Fantasy Bottom Line

Landing spot and draft equity are going to make a huge difference here. If a team like the Packers or Saints made an effort to go get Higgins relatively early he'd be a cinch as a first-round rookie pick and a mid-round start-up pick in Dynasty. In that situation he'd even be draftable in redraft as a late-round sleeper. More likely, Higgins is an early second-round rookie pick and someone who is only drafted in deeper redraft leagues.