The 2022 NFL regular season begins on Thursday, which means 2022 Fantasy football draft prep is wrapping up. There are several ways to gain an advantage over the competition as you head into last-minute drafts, such as certain players who could be 2022 Fantasy football breakouts based on their preseason results. Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely had 144 receiving yards during the preseason, the most of any tight end, so should you consider him with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Who are the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers that you should target in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: With better-than-expected speed for his size and a punishing running style, Allen's running ability and goal-line usage provides a solid baseline for Fantasy productivity. However, his improvement as a passer from Year Two to Year Three has cemented him as the top Fantasy option. Over the last two years, he's completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 8,951 yards and 73 touchdowns while adding 1,184 rushing yards and 15 rushing/receiving touchdowns. Expect similar production again.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes faced questions about his decision-making during a turnover-prone first half of the 2021 season, but threw just three interceptions over his last nine games and finished with strong numbers again. He's now averaged 4,677 yards and 38 touchdowns per season over the last four years and has the potential to throw for well over 5,000 yards and 50 scores in any given year.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville has provided rushing productivity that would make him a legitimate flex candidate even if he never threw a pass, with 3,673 yards and 21 scores over four seasons. However, he's also thrown for 8,766 yards and 78 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes over the last three years. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: He only played a 70% snap share in 2020, but he surpassed that number in nine games last year, including the final eight games of the season. Taylor led the NFL in red-zone touches after ranking fifth in that category as a rookie. His goal-line usage has separated him from the pack as the top running back in Fantasy football.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry led all running backs in Fantasy PPR points per game through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season, averaging more than 2.5 points more than he did during his 2,000-yard campaign in 2020. He also averaged seven more touches per game than the next closest running back prior to suffering his foot injury. Henry is owed $15 million this season, so there is no reason to believe Tennessee is going to stop feeding him the ball.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler might not get the same amount of carries as Taylor and Henry, but his versatility as a receiver out of the backfield makes up for it. He commanded a 13.9% target share last year, ranking second behind Najee Harris among running backs. Los Angeles also loves to use Ekeler in the red zone, making him one of the top Fantasy football picks this season. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: The 28-year-old was already under contract for the next two seasons, but he agreed to a three-year contract extension that will net him almost $110 million over the next five seasons. Kupp was the best wide receiver in the NFL last year, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games. He benefited from the team's upgrade at quarterback and is deservedly the first wide receiver selected in drafts.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: He has been outstanding since entering the NFL, recording the most receiving yards in history in a player's first two seasons. Jefferson finished last year as the WR4 in Fantasy points per game, and he could take another step forward this year. He commanded the league's third-highest target share in 2021, which bodes well for big numbers in 2022.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase rounds out the top three wide receivers after putting together one of the best rookie seasons in history. He finished among the top five in PPR points per game, receiving touchdowns, yards per target and explosive plays last year. Chase had a lull in the middle of the 2021 campaign, so a more consistent 2022 season could result in record stats. See more top WRs here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2022 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.