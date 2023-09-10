When setting your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups, the Panthers vs. Falcons game isn't one of the first that would normally come to mind when looking for high-quality Fantasy football picks, but perhaps it should. The last time they squared off in Atlanta, the two combined for 71 points, including 34 in the fourth quarter. While players such as Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts have already likely factored into your Week 1 Fantasy football strategy, maybe others like Miles Sanders and Drake London should as well. Knowing the Fantasy fotball trends and tendencies of divisional matchups can give you a leg up.

There are eight divisional games in the Week 1 NFL schedule, so there's plenty of data to utilize before finalizing your Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 1 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson dealt with multiple injuries last season, but he enters the 2023 NFL season healthy after signing a five-year, $260 million contract this offseason. Jackson has averaged 6.1 yards per carry thus far in his career and will try to exploit a Texans defense that gave up 379.5 yards per game last season, which ranked 30th.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Last season, Hurts finished with 760 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He's now recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also developed as a passer in 2022, finishing with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, making him a no-brainer to include in your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 1 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler: The 28-year-old has never had a 1,000-yard season in six years with the Chargers, yet he's established himself as a must-start every week when healthy. Over the last two seasons, he's produced 3,198 scrimmage yards and 38 touchdowns and he should be in line for 20 touches or more on Sunday against Miami.

2. Tony Pollard: The former fourth-round pick out of Memphis spent several seasons backing up Ezekiel Elliott, but his role was expanded every year. In 2022, he rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 39 receptions for 371 yards and three more scores through the air. Now, he's the clear No. 1 back with Elliott in New England and has a juicy matchup against a Giants defense that ranked 31st in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (5.2) last season.

3. Bijan Robinson: It's hard to have complete confidence in a rookie running back's role, but Robinson is a rare talent and the Falcons didn't spend a top-10 pick on a tailback with designs on easing him into things. He's elusive, fast, powerful and catches the ball effortlessly out of the backfield and he begins his career against a Panthers defense that finished in the bottom half of the NFL last year in run defense. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 1 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson: The Vikings wide receiver finished first in Fantasy points scored among wide receivers last year, despite scoring just eight touchdowns. Adam Thielen is no longer in the mix, giving Jefferson an even higher ceiling. He is facing a Tampa Bay defense that barely cracked the top 15 in scoring last year, so Jefferson's opportunities should be plentiful on Sunday.

2. Tyreek Hill: The former Kansas City star showed no signs of decline when he moved to Miami last year, finishing third among wide receivers in Fantasy scoring. He led the league in deep targets while scoring nine total touchdowns. Hill's target share (31.6%) ranked second in the NFL last year, and that volume makes him one of the top Fantasy wide receivers in Week 1.

3. Ja'Marr Chase: Cincinnati's wide receiver led all wide receivers in red-zone targets per game last year. That target share has led to 22 receiving touchdowns through his first two seasons in the league, and he plays in one of the top offenses in the NFL. Chase has a tough matchup against Cleveland's pass defense, which is why the model has him slotted behind Jefferson and Hill. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 1 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: With many moving parts in Baltimore, Andrews is the one constant for Lamar Jackson. That connection was evident last year when Andrews was the TE2 when Jackson was healthy in Weeks 1-12 but dropped to the TE21 over Weeks 13-18 when Jackson was sidelined. Andrews is the clear alpha at the position in Week 1 versus a Texans team that had an NFL-low three wins last year.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle's numbers were down last year, but the most important stat, touchdowns, saw an increase. He developed a rapport with Brock Purdy and scored a career-high 11 touchdowns. Purdy and Kittle connected on seven scores over their last four regular-season games, so it's nearly impossible to keep someone on that kind of a run out of Week 1 Fantasy football lineups.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson never waits long to make his mark on an NFL season with his Week 1 performances. Over four career Week 1 games, he's averaged 80.5 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. Minnesota faces Tampa on Sunday, and just four teams allowed more touchdowns to tight ends last year than the nine the Bucs gave up. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 1 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Saints D/ST: The Saints featured a top-five total defense last season, giving up an average of just 314.8 yards per game. New Orleans' Week 1 matchup is against the Tennessee Titans, who ranked 30th in total offense (296.8 ypg) in 2022.

2. Commanders D/ST: Washington's defense gave up 304.6 yards per game last season, the third-best mark in the NFL. On Sunday, the Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals, who are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. Dobbs has only thrown 85 passes over six NFL seasons with the Steelers, Jags and Titans.

3. Jaguars D/ST: The Jaguars made huge strides on defense in 2022 and now they'll face a rookie quarterback in Week 1. The Jags travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with QB Anthony Richardson set to make his first start in the NFL. In addition, the Jags have held the Colts to 11 points or less in two of their last three meetings. See more top defenses here.

