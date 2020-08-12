Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Carolina Panthers ( 8:28 )

While everyone sees the value of liking a player before it's cool, you won't find many sticking around after it's cool. Once the Fantasy football community stops buzzing about a player, generally after multiple disappointing years in a row, it's not easy to find people sticking their neck out in defense of them. But as DeVante Parker showed us last year, sometimes it pays to hold on to old flames despite all the evidence pointing in a different direction.

A year ago Parker was a 26-year-old receiver who had never played 16 games in a season or topped 750 yards receiving. But all he needed was a little Fitzmagic (and a Preston Williams injury) to finally justify the first round pick the Dolphins spent on him. Everyone would love to draft a 1,200-yard receiver no one believes in, right?

The most obvious guy to compare to Parker is Will Fuller. Fuller is 26, he's battled injury problems, and he's never put together anything close to a full good Fantasy season. Yes, he was good in seven games in 2018, and he had one of the greatest games of all time in 2019. But he's also missed 14 games in the past two seasons and he was held below 50 yards in more than half of his games in 2019.

Fuller would be the perfect post-hype breakout if not for the DeAndre Hopkins trade. That trade has drafters believing in him once again and he's being drafted in the same range as A.J. Green and Michael Gallup according to August NFC ADP. Sure, Fuller could still break out. But it's more a question of whether he can ever stay healthy. Below I've got five more receivers who are cheaper than Fuller, but still have post-hype upside.