Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor top 2020 rookie class
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor at the top across the board. Who comes after them?
Rankings are not the best way to think about Fantasy football. I'm not the first to say it, but that doesn't make it any less true.
It's not the process of putting together the rankings that bothers me so much. In redraft, I just go through the process of building my projections and I'm 90% of the way there. Dynasty isn't quite as straightforward, but it starts in the same place and then I factor in age, longterm upside, and future risk. It's an arbitrary process for sure. But I actually enjoy the process. It's the result that is problematic.
Rankings force you to draw a straight line down from No. 1 to No. X, and that's just not the way these things work in real life. There are tiers, and especially when it comes to Dynasty, your team's construction matters a lot. There are also rules to think about. Superflex leagues are rightly becoming more popular than ever. So is tight end premium, to a lesser extent.
One list just isn't going to cut it.
While there may be all kinds of problems with rankings, we're stuck with them. So I've done my best to make these rankings a little more useful than usual. They're color-coded by tier. And while the factory setting is one-quarterback PPR, I've included rankings for non-PPR, superflex, and tight end premium leagues at the bottom, too.
Just know that no matter what the format, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor will be at the top.
1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
2. Jonathan Taylor
3. Jerry Jeudy
4. D'Andre Swift
5. CeeDee Lamb
6. J.K. Dobbins
7. Cam Akers
8. Henry Ruggs
9. Ke'Shawn Vaughn
10. Jalen Reagor
11. Laviska Shenault
12. Justin Jefferson
13. Joe Burrow
14. Denzel Mims
15. Brandon Aiyuk
16. A.J. Dillon
17. Zack Moss
18. Michael Pittman
19. KJ Hamler
20. Tee Higgins
21. Antonio Gibson
22. Tua Tagovailoa
23. Joshua Kelley
24. Anthony McFarland
25. Bryan Edwards
26. Darrynton Evans
27. Van Jefferson
28. Chase Claypool
29. Cole Kmet
30. DeeJay Dallas
31. Tyler Johnson
32. Adam Trautman
33. Lynn Bowden
34. Antonio Gandy-Golden
35. Devin Duvernay
36. Justin Herbert
37. Quintez Cephus
38. LaMical Perine
39. Harrison Bryant
40. Albert Okwuegbunam
