Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor top 2020 rookie class

Rankings are not the best way to think about Fantasy football. I'm not the first to say it, but that doesn't make it any less true.

It's not the process of putting together the rankings that bothers me so much. In redraft, I just go through the process of building my projections and I'm 90% of the way there. Dynasty isn't quite as straightforward, but it starts in the same place and then I factor in age, longterm upside, and future risk. It's an arbitrary process for sure. But I actually enjoy the process. It's the result that is problematic.

Rankings force you to draw a straight line down from No. 1 to No. X, and that's just not the way these things work in real life. There are tiers, and especially when it comes to Dynasty, your team's construction matters a lot. There are also rules to think about. Superflex leagues are rightly becoming more popular than ever. So is tight end premium, to a lesser extent.

One list just isn't going to cut it.

While there may be all kinds of problems with rankings, we're stuck with them. So I've done my best to make these rankings a little more useful than usual. They're color-coded by tier. And while the factory setting is one-quarterback PPR, I've included rankings for non-PPR, superflex, and tight end premium leagues at the bottom, too.

Just know that no matter what the format, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor will be at the top.

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

2. Jonathan Taylor

3. Jerry Jeudy

4. D'Andre Swift

5. CeeDee Lamb

6. J.K. Dobbins

7. Cam Akers

8. Henry Ruggs

9. Ke'Shawn Vaughn

10. Jalen Reagor

11. Laviska Shenault

12. Justin Jefferson

13. Joe Burrow

14. Denzel Mims

15. Brandon Aiyuk

16. A.J. Dillon

17. Zack Moss

18. Michael Pittman

19. KJ Hamler

20. Tee Higgins

21. Antonio Gibson

22. Tua Tagovailoa

23. Joshua Kelley

24. Anthony McFarland

25. Bryan Edwards

26. Darrynton Evans

27. Van Jefferson

28. Chase Claypool

29. Cole Kmet

30. DeeJay Dallas

31. Tyler Johnson

32. Adam Trautman

33. Lynn Bowden

34. Antonio Gandy-Golden

35. Devin Duvernay

36. Justin Herbert

37. Quintez Cephus

38. LaMical Perine

39. Harrison Bryant

40. Albert Okwuegbunam