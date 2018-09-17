Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Josh Gordon to the Patriots

The Cleveland Browns decided they were ready to move on from Josh Gordon, and you'll never guess who stepped in to help them out. According to multiple sources, the Patriots and Browns have agreed to a deal that will send the talented wide receiver to New England in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. This is exactly the type of thing the Patriots have become known for.

While it is old hat for the Patriots, it's a tumultuous time for Fantasy owners. A variety of players are affected by this move, and it will be some time before we know exactly how. Here are the most important takeaways.