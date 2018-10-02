Fantasy Football: MNF recap, where Patrick Mahomes once again proves he's special
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and any other news you might have missed from around the NFL Monday.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?
Patrick Mahomes rallied late
The Broncos actually managed to make Mahomes look mortal in the first half, limiting him to just 8 of 17 passing for 66 yards. The Chiefs' innovative offense looked somewhat stagnant, as the Broncos were able to generate pressure on Mahomes without sacrificing in the secondary. Of course, Mahomes figured it out before long, and despite being harried often in the second half, he still managed to rally the Chiefs to the win. By doing … whatever this is:
Mahomes cannot be accused of lacking in confidence, and despite being under pressure throughout, he passed for 304 yards and a touchdown, while adding a rushing score on 7 yards on the ground. Even in his worst game of the season, Mahomes still managed multiple scores and 24 Fantasy points. Not bad for a guy with one start coming into the season. We knew he would slow down, but Mahomes responded to his first bit of adversity as well as you could have possibly hoped.
Case Keenum's slow start continued
After throwing just seven interceptions all last season, Keenum has already thrown six, and Monday's start was his third straight without a touchdown. And it wasn't for lack of opportunities; Specifically, on the Broncos' final drive, Keenum missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas, who could have walked into the end zone for the game-winner.
Keenum has a talented receiving corps, but he has been holding them back so far this season. He ranks 28th in the NFL in completion percentage, 24th in yards per attempt, while 26 quarterbacks have passed for more touchdowns. We thought the QB play could only improve in Denver, but so far, Keenum has not represented an improvement, a disappointing sign given the talent here.
Phillip Lindsay still looks like the best back in Denver
I was worried about the possibility that Lindsay, one of the breakout stars from the first two games of the season, might suffer some lingering punishment from his ejection in Week 3, but that clearly was not the case Monday. Lindsay led the backfield in snaps with 24 – Royce Freeman had just 16, while Devontae Booker logged 20 – and he out-touched Freeman 14 to eight. Lindsay rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries, and the undersized speedster showed off some power in scoring a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Freeman got all the hype in the preseason, but Lindsay has been the team's best back so far. He leads them in yards (267) and carries (45), despite missing most of Week 3's game. He'll never be a workhorse, but at this point, it looks like Freeman will never have that chance either. Both have been good enough to start, and that should remain the case moving forward.
Other notes from Monday's game
- Sammy Watkins suffered a hamstring injury … Mahomes had to manage that comeback without Watkins, who left in the first half because of the injury. We'll monitor his status through Week 5, but it will be hard to rely on him even if he's active coming off an injury against the Jaguars.
- Courtland Sutton could be on the verge of a breakout … Sutton has seen his opportunities increase, and he was on the field for 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps Monday. He had a career-high 51 yards on three catches from six targets.
Other notes from around the NFL
- Falcons hope Devonta Freeman (knee) can return in Week 5 … Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean he will be back. However, Freeman did return to practice on a limited basis last week, so if he's practicing in full this week, that would be a great sign.
- Leonard Fournette (hamstring) could miss multiple games … It seemed like Fournette was taking it slow to make sure he was fully healthy, having already missed two games due to this injury, but it sounds like its recurrence could cost him a similar amount of time. T.J. Yeldon will be worth adding and using in most leagues this week.
- Jameis Winston will start in Week 6 … After the Buccaneers made the move to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 4, this comes as little surprise. The question moving forward will be whether Winston can play better than he did Sunday – he was picked off twice while passing for 145 yards on 20 attempts.
- Rob Gronkowski (ankle) was unable to practice Monday ... NFL Network reported Gronkowski's ankle injury is not thought to be serious, but that doesn't mean it won't keep him out in Week 4. He has just Tuesday and Wednesday to make progress, so you'll need to make sure you add a fill-in just in case.
- Le'Veon Bell will report to the Steelers in Week 7 … Dave Richard broke down exactly what that means for Fantasy players Monday night, but it's certainly unwelcome news for James Conner, who loses his workhorse role come Week 8.
- Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with ankle, knee issues … They didn't slow him down as he totaled 240 yards from scrimmage in Week 4, but we'll keep an eye on it this week to make sure Elliott doesn't suffer any linger effects that limit him.
- Mike Davis has earned a spot in Seattle's RB rotation … Chris Carson finally earned the workhorse role in Week 3, and now after missing Week 4 with a hip injury, he'll have another back to contend with. Davis rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries in Week 4, while rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny had just nine carries – though he did rush for 49 yards in the game. This could be a hopelessly crowded situation before long.
- O.J. Howard has a sprained MCL … This injury should keep Howard out 2-4 weeks, making Cameron Brate a must-own tight end – especially with Winston back in the fold.
- Hayden Hurst (foot) could make his debut in Week 5 … Hurst has a chance for a significant role in a Ravens' offense that has given 41 targets to tight ends through four games. It's a crowded field, so we'll want to see Hurst establish himself as a go-to option for Joe Flacco before relying on him.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.