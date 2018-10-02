Fantasy Football: MNF recap, where Patrick Mahomes once again proves he's special

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?

Patrick Mahomes rallied late

The Broncos actually managed to make Mahomes look mortal in the first half, limiting him to just 8 of 17 passing for 66 yards. The Chiefs' innovative offense looked somewhat stagnant, as the Broncos were able to generate pressure on Mahomes without sacrificing in the secondary. Of course, Mahomes figured it out before long, and despite being harried often in the second half, he still managed to rally the Chiefs to the win. By doing … whatever this is:

Mahomes cannot be accused of lacking in confidence, and despite being under pressure throughout, he passed for 304 yards and a touchdown, while adding a rushing score on 7 yards on the ground. Even in his worst game of the season, Mahomes still managed multiple scores and 24 Fantasy points. Not bad for a guy with one start coming into the season. We knew he would slow down, but Mahomes responded to his first bit of adversity as well as you could have possibly hoped.

Case Keenum's slow start continued

After throwing just seven interceptions all last season, Keenum has already thrown six, and Monday's start was his third straight without a touchdown. And it wasn't for lack of opportunities; Specifically, on the Broncos' final drive, Keenum missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas, who could have walked into the end zone for the game-winner.

Keenum has a talented receiving corps, but he has been holding them back so far this season. He ranks 28th in the NFL in completion percentage, 24th in yards per attempt, while 26 quarterbacks have passed for more touchdowns. We thought the QB play could only improve in Denver, but so far, Keenum has not represented an improvement, a disappointing sign given the talent here.

Phillip Lindsay still looks like the best back in Denver

I was worried about the possibility that Lindsay, one of the breakout stars from the first two games of the season, might suffer some lingering punishment from his ejection in Week 3, but that clearly was not the case Monday. Lindsay led the backfield in snaps with 24 – Royce Freeman had just 16, while Devontae Booker logged 20 – and he out-touched Freeman 14 to eight. Lindsay rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries, and the undersized speedster showed off some power in scoring a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Freeman got all the hype in the preseason, but Lindsay has been the team's best back so far. He leads them in yards (267) and carries (45), despite missing most of Week 3's game. He'll never be a workhorse, but at this point, it looks like Freeman will never have that chance either. Both have been good enough to start, and that should remain the case moving forward.

Other notes from Monday's game

Sammy Watkins suffered a hamstring injury … Mahomes had to manage that comeback without Watkins, who left in the first half because of the injury. We'll monitor his status through Week 5, but it will be hard to rely on him even if he's active coming off an injury against the Jaguars.



Courtland Sutton could be on the verge of a breakout … Sutton has seen his opportunities increase, and he was on the field for 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps Monday. He had a career-high 51 yards on three catches from six targets.



Other notes from around the NFL

