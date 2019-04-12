Fantasy Football: One last PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies, and Jamey Eisenberg has a breakdown of the results.
We're less than two weeks from the NFL Draft, and seemingly everyone with a computer is doing mock drafts. So, we got the itch to do the same — only of the Fantasy variety.
With that in mind, we held a 12-team PPR mock draft, which also included the incoming rookies. Obviously, a lot is going to change once the NFL Draft is over, but this is part of our research.
It's our personal starting Average Draft Position.
This is something we will use to compare with our rankings, which are live, as well as our seasonal projections. It's a guide for you as well.
You can see which players are going in certain ranges and start to get an idea of what you might consider doing on Draft Day. Remember, it's never too early to prepare.
In this mock draft, several things jumped out to me, starting in Round 1. For example, Todd Gurley is still considered a top six running back here despite the reports of his potential knee problems. I'm hopeful Gurley will be fine, but I'm leery.
The biggest omission of the first round was Davante Adams, who fell to No. 14 overall in Round 2. I would have drafted Adams as early as No. 8 overall as the second receiver off the board behind DeAndre Hopkins. Instead, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster were drafted ahead of Adams, which is a mistake.
Patrick Mahomes was drafted at No. 15 overall, which is too soon. It will be hard for Mahomes to replicate his production from 2018, when he had more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, and you never want to chase production from a previous year. The earliest you should draft Mahomes is the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3.
Le'Veon Bell was also drafted in Round 2 at No. 16 overall, which is a good spot for him with his move to the Jets. He went one spot ahead of Odell Beckham, who could be a steal at No. 17 overall with his move to the Browns.
There were some players who were drafted too soon, including Tarik Cohen in Round 2 at No. 24 overall and Damien Williams in Round 3 at No. 31 overall. I like Cohen now that Jordan Howard is gone from Chicago, but Cohen was taken ahead of Keenan Allen, Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Mike Evans, which shouldn't happen. Cohen is a Round 3 pick in PPR.
As for Williams, while he was great to close last season with the Chiefs, he has company now in Kansas City with the addition of Carlos Hyde. Williams should not be drafted before Round 4.
Brown, Green and Evans in Round 3 were exceptional values, and I also liked the picks of Brandin Cooks in Round 5 and DJ Moore and Dante Pettis in Round 6. Other notables included Christian Kirk in Round 8, Geronimo Allison in Round 9 and DaeSean Hamilton in Round 11. More on Allison in a minute.
I was curious to see where the rookies were drafted since they don't have NFL teams yet. Josh Jacobs, the running back from Alabama, was the first rookie drafted in Round 7, and his teammate, running back Damien Harris, went in Round 11.
Ole Miss receivers DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown, Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown, Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant and Iowa State running back David Montgomery went in Round 12. Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler and Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry went in Round 14. And Penn State running back Miles Sanders went in Round 15.
I drafted Jacobs and Montgomery, and I'm excited to see where they land in the NFL Draft. Jacobs has the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in rookie drafts this season.
For the rest of my team, I picked at No. 2 overall and went with Ezekiel Elliott, which should be the easy choice after Saquon Barkley goes at No. 1 overall. I drafted Tyreek Hill in Round 2, and we'll see if he faces a suspension since he's being investigated for alleged battery. Any suspension will ruin his Fantasy value, as well as hinder Mahomes'.
I'm worried about Antonio Brown with his move to Oakland, but I'll gamble on him in Round 3. And I wanted one of the top four tight ends, which is why I drafted Evan Engram in Round 4. In Round 5, I drafted James White, the No. 7 running back in PPR last season, and I took Deshaun Watson in Round 6, which is good value for a top-four quarterback.
I loved the start to this draft, including Jacobs in Round 7 and Mike Davis in Round 8. Davis replaces Howard in Chicago, and he's one of my favorite sleepers.
In Round 9, I made a pick that I immediately regretted, which forced me to change my rankings. I took Corey Davis ahead of Allison, though I like Allison better. Maybe that's wrong, but I'd rather have the No. 2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers over the No. 1 receiver for Marcus Mariota.
I finished my draft with Devin Funchess in Round 10, Jalen Richard in Round 11, Montgomery in Round 12 and Emmanuel Sanders in Round 13. Funchess is another sleeper I like with his move to Indianapolis, Richard was No. 7 among running backs in receptions last season with 68 and Sanders could be a steal here if he's healthy from last year's Achilles injury.
This is a good team, with the chance to be great, depending on the rookies. But we'll find out about them soon enough.
Soon, the mock drafts will be over, and the NFL Draft will be real. And then the real fun begins for Fantasy leagues. Stay tuned.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round by Round
|Team by Team
|Round 1
|Adam Aizer
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pick
|Player
|1
|Michael Kiser
|Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
|4
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|21
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|3
|Jeremy Bache
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|28
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|4
|Adam Aizer
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|45
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|5
|Tommy Tran
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|52
|Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
|6
|Andrew Baumhor
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|69
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|7
|Dave Richard
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|76
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|8
|Matthew Coca
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|93
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|9
|Meron Berkson
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|100
|Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
|10
|Jack Capotorto
|James Conner, RB, PIT
|117
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|11
|Chris Towers
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|124
|DST Bears, CHI
|12
|Heath Cummings
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|141
|Brown A.J., WR, Rookie
|Round 2
|148
|Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|165
|Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO
|13
|Heath Cummings
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|172
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|14
|Chris Towers
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|Andrew Baumhor
|15
|Jack Capotorto
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|Pick
|Player
|16
|Meron Berkson
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
|6
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|17
|Matthew Coca
|Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
|19
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|18
|Dave Richard
|Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
|30
|George Kittle, TE, SF
|19
|Andrew Baumhor
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|43
|Chris Godwin, WR, TB
|20
|Tommy Tran
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|54
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|21
|Adam Aizer
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|67
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|22
|Jeremy Bache
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|78
|Ito Smith, RB, ATL
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|91
|Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
|24
|Michael Kiser
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|102
|Robert Foster, WR, BUF
|Round 3
|115
|Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|126
|DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN
|25
|Michael Kiser
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|139
|Fant Noah, TE, Rookie
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
|150
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|27
|Jeremy Bache
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|163
|DST Browns, CLE
|28
|Adam Aizer
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|174
|Mike Badgley, K, LAC
|29
|Tommy Tran
|Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
|Chris Towers
|30
|Andrew Baumhor
|George Kittle, TE, SF
|Pick
|Player
|31
|Dave Richard
|Damien Williams, RB, KC
|11
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|32
|Matthew Coca
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|14
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|33
|Meron Berkson
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|35
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|34
|Jack Capotorto
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|38
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|35
|Chris Towers
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|59
|O.J. Howard, TE, TB
|36
|Heath Cummings
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|62
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|Round 4
|83
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, OAK
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|86
|Latavius Murray, RB, NO
|37
|Heath Cummings
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
|107
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
|38
|Chris Towers
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|110
|Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
|39
|Jack Capotorto
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|131
|Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
|40
|Meron Berkson
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|134
|Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
|41
|Matthew Coca
|Sony Michel, RB, NE
|155
|Ronald Jones, RB, TB
|42
|Dave Richard
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|158
|DST Chargers, LAC
|43
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chris Godwin, WR, TB
|179
|Greg Joseph, K, CLE
|44
|Tommy Tran
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|Dave Richard
|45
|Adam Aizer
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|Pick
|Player
|46
|Jeremy Bache
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|7
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|18
|Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
|48
|Michael Kiser
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
|31
|Damien Williams, RB, KC
|Round 5
|42
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|55
|Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
|49
|Michael Kiser
|Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
|66
|Dante Pettis, WR, SF
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|James White, RB, NE
|79
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|51
|Jeremy Bache
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|90
|Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
|52
|Adam Aizer
|Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
|103
|Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
|53
|Tommy Tran
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|114
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR
|54
|Andrew Baumhor
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|127
|Harris Damien, RB, Rookie
|55
|Dave Richard
|Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
|138
|Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ
|56
|Matthew Coca
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|151
|DST Texans, HOU
|57
|Meron Berkson
|Mike Williams, WR, LAC
|162
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|58
|Jack Capotorto
|Jared Cook, TE, NO
|175
|Sanders Miles, RB, Rookie
|59
|Chris Towers
|O.J. Howard, TE, TB
|Heath Cummings
|60
|Heath Cummings
|Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
|Pick
|Player
|Round 6
|12
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|13
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|61
|Heath Cummings
|D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
|36
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|62
|Chris Towers
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|37
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
|63
|Jack Capotorto
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|60
|Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
|64
|Meron Berkson
|Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
|61
|D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
|65
|Matthew Coca
|Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
|84
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|66
|Dave Richard
|Dante Pettis, WR, SF
|85
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|67
|Andrew Baumhor
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|108
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|68
|Tommy Tran
|Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
|109
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
|69
|Adam Aizer
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|132
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|70
|Jeremy Bache
|Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
|133
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|156
|DST Vikings, MIN
|72
|Michael Kiser
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
|157
|Butler Hakeem, WR, Rookie
|Round 7
|180
|Brett Maher, K, DAL
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Jack Capotorto
|73
|Michael Kiser
|Eric Ebron, TE, IND
|Pick
|Player
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Rookie
|10
|James Conner, RB, PIT
|75
|Jeremy Bache
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|15
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|76
|Adam Aizer
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|34
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|77
|Tommy Tran
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|39
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|78
|Andrew Baumhor
|Ito Smith, RB, ATL
|58
|Jared Cook, TE, NO
|79
|Dave Richard
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|63
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|80
|Matthew Coca
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|82
|Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
|81
|Meron Berkson
|Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
|87
|David Njoku, TE, CLE
|82
|Jack Capotorto
|Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
|106
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|83
|Chris Towers
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, OAK
|111
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NE
|84
|Heath Cummings
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|130
|Alfred Blue, RB, JAC
|Round 8
|135
|Metcalf DK, WR, Rookie
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|154
|DST Cowboys, DAL
|85
|Heath Cummings
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|159
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|86
|Chris Towers
|Latavius Murray, RB, NO
|178
|Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
|87
|Jack Capotorto
|David Njoku, TE, CLE
|Jamey Eisenberg
|88
|Meron Berkson
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|Pick
|Player
|89
|Matthew Coca
|Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|90
|Dave Richard
|Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
|23
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|91
|Andrew Baumhor
|Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
|26
|Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
|92
|Tommy Tran
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|47
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|93
|Adam Aizer
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|50
|James White, RB, NE
|94
|Jeremy Bache
|Golden Tate, WR, NYG
|71
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Mike Davis, RB, CHI
|74
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Rookie
|96
|Michael Kiser
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|95
|Mike Davis, RB, CHI
|Round 9
|98
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|119
|Devin Funchess, WR, IND
|97
|Michael Kiser
|Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
|122
|Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|143
|Montgomery David, RB, Rookie
|99
|Jeremy Bache
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|146
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|100
|Adam Aizer
|Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
|167
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|101
|Tommy Tran
|Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
|170
|DST Packers, GB
|102
|Andrew Baumhor
|Robert Foster, WR, BUF
|Jeremy Bache
|103
|Dave Richard
|Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
|Pick
|Player
|104
|Matthew Coca
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|3
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|105
|Meron Berkson
|Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
|22
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|106
|Jack Capotorto
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|27
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|107
|Chris Towers
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
|46
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|108
|Heath Cummings
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|51
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|Round 10
|70
|Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|75
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|109
|Heath Cummings
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
|94
|Golden Tate, WR, NYG
|110
|Chris Towers
|Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
|99
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|111
|Jack Capotorto
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NE
|118
|Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA
|112
|Meron Berkson
|Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
|123
|DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
|113
|Matthew Coca
|Ian Thomas, TE, CAR
|142
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|114
|Dave Richard
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR
|147
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|115
|Andrew Baumhor
|Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
|166
|Harry N'Keal, WR, Rookie
|116
|Tommy Tran
|Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
|171
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|117
|Adam Aizer
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|Matthew Coca
|118
|Jeremy Bache
|Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA
|Pick
|Player
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Devin Funchess, WR, IND
|8
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|120
|Michael Kiser
|Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
|17
|Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
|Round 11
|32
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|41
|Sony Michel, RB, NE
|121
|Michael Kiser
|Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
|56
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
|65
|Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
|123
|Jeremy Bache
|DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
|80
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|124
|Adam Aizer
|DST Bears, CHI
|89
|Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
|125
|Tommy Tran
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|104
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|126
|Andrew Baumhor
|DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN
|113
|Ian Thomas, TE, CAR
|127
|Dave Richard
|Harris Damien, RB, Rookie
|128
|Zay Jones, WR, BUF
|128
|Matthew Coca
|Zay Jones, WR, BUF
|137
|Hockenson T.J., TE, Rookie
|129
|Meron Berkson
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|152
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|130
|Jack Capotorto
|Alfred Blue, RB, JAC
|161
|DST Saints, NO
|131
|Chris Towers
|Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
|176
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|132
|Heath Cummings
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|Meron Berkson
|Round 12
|Pick
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|9
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|133
|Heath Cummings
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|16
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
|134
|Chris Towers
|Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
|33
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|135
|Jack Capotorto
|Metcalf DK, WR, Rookie
|40
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|136
|Meron Berkson
|Brown Marquise, WR, Rookie
|57
|Mike Williams, WR, LAC
|137
|Matthew Coca
|Hockenson T.J., TE, Rookie
|64
|Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
|138
|Dave Richard
|Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ
|81
|Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
|139
|Andrew Baumhor
|Fant Noah, TE, Rookie
|88
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|140
|Tommy Tran
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|105
|Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
|141
|Adam Aizer
|Brown A.J., WR, Rookie
|112
|Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
|142
|Jeremy Bache
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|129
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Montgomery David, RB, Rookie
|136
|Brown Marquise, WR, Rookie
|144
|Michael Kiser
|Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT
|153
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|Round 13
|160
|DST Rams, LAR
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|177
|Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
|145
|Michael Kiser
|DST Ravens, BAL
|Michael Kiser
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|Pick
|Player
|147
|Jeremy Bache
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|1
|Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
|148
|Adam Aizer
|Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
|24
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|149
|Tommy Tran
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|25
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|150
|Andrew Baumhor
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|48
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
|151
|Dave Richard
|DST Texans, HOU
|49
|Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
|152
|Matthew Coca
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|72
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
|153
|Meron Berkson
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|73
|Eric Ebron, TE, IND
|154
|Jack Capotorto
|DST Cowboys, DAL
|96
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|155
|Chris Towers
|Ronald Jones, RB, TB
|97
|Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
|156
|Heath Cummings
|DST Vikings, MIN
|120
|Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
|Round 14
|121
|Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|144
|Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT
|157
|Heath Cummings
|Butler Hakeem, WR, Rookie
|145
|DST Ravens, BAL
|158
|Chris Towers
|DST Chargers, LAC
|168
|Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
|159
|Jack Capotorto
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|169
|Chandler Catanzaro, K, NYJ
|160
|Meron Berkson
|DST Rams, LAR
|Tommy Tran
|161
|Matthew Coca
|DST Saints, NO
|Pick
|Player
|162
|Dave Richard
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|5
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|163
|Andrew Baumhor
|DST Browns, CLE
|20
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|164
|Tommy Tran
|DST Patriots, NE
|29
|Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
|165
|Adam Aizer
|Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO
|44
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|166
|Jeremy Bache
|Harry N'Keal, WR, Rookie
|53
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|68
|Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
|168
|Michael Kiser
|Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
|77
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|Round 15
|92
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|101
|Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
|169
|Michael Kiser
|Chandler Catanzaro, K, NYJ
|116
|Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|DST Packers, GB
|125
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|171
|Jeremy Bache
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|140
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|172
|Adam Aizer
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|149
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|173
|Tommy Tran
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|164
|DST Patriots, NE
|174
|Andrew Baumhor
|Mike Badgley, K, LAC
|173
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|175
|Dave Richard
|Sanders Miles, RB, Rookie
|176
|Matthew Coca
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|177
|Meron Berkson
|Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
|178
|Jack Capotorto
|Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
|179
|Chris Towers
|Greg Joseph, K, CLE
|180
|Heath Cummings
|Brett Maher, K, DAL
|Round 1
-
