Fantasy Football: One last PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft

Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies, and Jamey Eisenberg has a breakdown of the results.

We're less than two weeks from the NFL Draft, and seemingly everyone with a computer is doing mock drafts. So, we got the itch to do the same — only of the Fantasy variety.

With that in mind, we held a 12-team PPR mock draft, which also included the incoming rookies. Obviously, a lot is going to change once the NFL Draft is over, but this is part of our research.

It's our personal starting Average Draft Position.

This is something we will use to compare with our rankings, which are live, as well as our seasonal projections. It's a guide for you as well.

You can see which players are going in certain ranges and start to get an idea of what you might consider doing on Draft Day. Remember, it's never too early to prepare.

In this mock draft, several things jumped out to me, starting in Round 1. For example, Todd Gurley is still considered a top six running back here despite the reports of his potential knee problems. I'm hopeful Gurley will be fine, but I'm leery.

The biggest omission of the first round was Davante Adams, who fell to No. 14 overall in Round 2. I would have drafted Adams as early as No. 8 overall as the second receiver off the board behind DeAndre Hopkins. Instead, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster were drafted ahead of Adams, which is a mistake.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted at No. 15 overall, which is too soon. It will be hard for Mahomes to replicate his production from 2018, when he had more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, and you never want to chase production from a previous year. The earliest you should draft Mahomes is the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3.

Le'Veon Bell was also drafted in Round 2 at No. 16 overall, which is a good spot for him with his move to the Jets. He went one spot ahead of Odell Beckham, who could be a steal at No. 17 overall with his move to the Browns.

There were some players who were drafted too soon, including Tarik Cohen in Round 2 at No. 24 overall and Damien Williams in Round 3 at No. 31 overall. I like Cohen now that Jordan Howard is gone from Chicago, but Cohen was taken ahead of Keenan Allen, Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Mike Evans, which shouldn't happen. Cohen is a Round 3 pick in PPR.

As for Williams, while he was great to close last season with the Chiefs, he has company now in Kansas City with the addition of Carlos Hyde. Williams should not be drafted before Round 4.

Brown, Green and Evans in Round 3 were exceptional values, and I also liked the picks of Brandin Cooks in Round 5 and DJ Moore and Dante Pettis in Round 6. Other notables included Christian Kirk in Round 8, Geronimo Allison in Round 9 and DaeSean Hamilton in Round 11. More on Allison in a minute.

I was curious to see where the rookies were drafted since they don't have NFL teams yet. Josh Jacobs, the running back from Alabama, was the first rookie drafted in Round 7, and his teammate, running back Damien Harris, went in Round 11.

Ole Miss receivers DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown, Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown, Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant and Iowa State running back David Montgomery went in Round 12. Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler and Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry went in Round 14. And Penn State running back Miles Sanders went in Round 15.

I drafted Jacobs and Montgomery, and I'm excited to see where they land in the NFL Draft. Jacobs has the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in rookie drafts this season.

For the rest of my team, I picked at No. 2 overall and went with Ezekiel Elliott, which should be the easy choice after Saquon Barkley goes at No. 1 overall. I drafted Tyreek Hill in Round 2, and we'll see if he faces a suspension since he's being investigated for alleged battery. Any suspension will ruin his Fantasy value, as well as hinder Mahomes'.

I'm worried about Antonio Brown with his move to Oakland, but I'll gamble on him in Round 3. And I wanted one of the top four tight ends, which is why I drafted Evan Engram in Round 4. In Round 5, I drafted James White, the No. 7 running back in PPR last season, and I took Deshaun Watson in Round 6, which is good value for a top-four quarterback.

I loved the start to this draft, including Jacobs in Round 7 and Mike Davis in Round 8. Davis replaces Howard in Chicago, and he's one of my favorite sleepers.

In Round 9, I made a pick that I immediately regretted, which forced me to change my rankings. I took Corey Davis ahead of Allison, though I like Allison better. Maybe that's wrong, but I'd rather have the No. 2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers over the No. 1 receiver for Marcus Mariota.

I finished my draft with Devin Funchess in Round 10, Jalen Richard in Round 11, Montgomery in Round 12 and Emmanuel Sanders in Round 13. Funchess is another sleeper I like with his move to Indianapolis, Richard was No. 7 among running backs in receptions last season with 68 and Sanders could be a steal here if he's healthy from last year's Achilles injury.

This is a good team, with the chance to be great, depending on the rookies. But we'll find out about them soon enough.

Soon, the mock drafts will be over, and the NFL Draft will be real. And then the real fun begins for Fantasy leagues. Stay tuned.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  5. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  6. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  9. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  10. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer  
Round by Round
Team by Team
Round 1Adam Aizer
PickTeamPlayerPickPlayer
1Michael KiserSaquon Barkley, RB, NYG4Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
2Jamey EisenbergEzekiel Elliott, RB, DAL21T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
3Jeremy BacheAlvin Kamara, RB, NO28Mike Evans, WR, TB
4Adam AizerChristian McCaffrey, RB, CAR45Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
5Tommy TranMelvin Gordon, RB, LAC52Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
6Andrew BaumhorTodd Gurley, RB, LAR69Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
7Dave RichardDeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU76Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
8Matthew CocaMichael Thomas, WR, NO93Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
9Meron BerksonJulio Jones, WR, ATL100Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
10Jack CapotortoJames Conner, RB, PIT117Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
11Chris TowersDavid Johnson, RB, ARI124DST Bears, CHI
12Heath CummingsJuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT141Brown A.J., WR, Rookie
Round 2148Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
PickTeamPlayer165Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO
13Heath CummingsJoe Mixon, RB, CIN172Robbie Gould, K, SF
14Chris TowersDavante Adams, WR, GBAndrew Baumhor
15Jack CapotortoPatrick Mahomes, QB, KCPickPlayer
16Meron BerksonLe'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ6Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
17Matthew CocaOdell Beckham, WR, CLE19Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
18Dave RichardNick Chubb, RB, CLE30George Kittle, TE, SF
19Andrew BaumhorDalvin Cook, RB, MIN43Chris Godwin, WR, TB
20Tommy TranTravis Kelce, TE, KC54Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
21Adam AizerT.Y. Hilton, WR, IND67Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
22Jeremy BacheZach Ertz, TE, PHI78Ito Smith, RB, ATL
23Jamey EisenbergTyreek Hill, WR, KC91Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
24Michael KiserTarik Cohen, RB, CHI102Robert Foster, WR, BUF
Round 3115Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
PickTeamPlayer126DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN
25Michael KiserKeenan Allen, WR, LAC139Fant Noah, TE, Rookie
26Jamey EisenbergAntonio Brown, WR, OAK150Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
27Jeremy BacheA.J. Green, WR, CIN163DST Browns, CLE
28Adam AizerMike Evans, WR, TB174Mike Badgley, K, LAC
29Tommy TranAmari Cooper, WR, DALChris Towers
30Andrew BaumhorGeorge Kittle, TE, SFPickPlayer
31Dave RichardDamien Williams, RB, KC11David Johnson, RB, ARI
32Matthew CocaAaron Jones, RB, GB14Davante Adams, WR, GB
33Meron BerksonJulian Edelman, WR, NE35Robert Woods, WR, LAR
34Jack CapotortoAdam Thielen, WR, MIN38Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
35Chris TowersRobert Woods, WR, LAR59O.J. Howard, TE, TB
36Heath CummingsLeonard Fournette, RB, JAC62Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
Round 483Isaiah Crowell, RB, OAK
PickTeamPlayer86Latavius Murray, RB, NO
37Heath CummingsPhillip Lindsay, RB, DEN107C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
38Chris TowersStefon Diggs, WR, MIN110Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
39Jack CapotortoJarvis Landry, WR, CLE131Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
40Meron BerksonDerrick Henry, RB, TEN134Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
41Matthew CocaSony Michel, RB, NE155Ronald Jones, RB, TB
42Dave RichardKenny Golladay, WR, DET158DST Chargers, LAC
43Andrew BaumhorChris Godwin, WR, TB179Greg Joseph, K, CLE
44Tommy TranAndrew Luck, QB, INDDave Richard
45Adam AizerDevonta Freeman, RB, ATLPickPlayer
46Jeremy BacheMarlon Mack, RB, IND7DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
47Jamey EisenbergEvan Engram, TE, NYG18Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
48Michael KiserKerryon Johnson, RB, DET31Damien Williams, RB, KC
Round 542Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
PickTeamPlayer55Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
49Michael KiserBrandin Cooks, WR, LAR66Dante Pettis, WR, SF
50Jamey EisenbergJames White, RB, NE79Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
51Jeremy BacheCooper Kupp, WR, LAR90Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
52Adam AizerMark Ingram, RB, BAL103Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
53Tommy TranChris Carson, RB, SEA114Jared Goff, QB, LAR
54Andrew BaumhorRobby Anderson, WR, NYJ127Harris Damien, RB, Rookie
55Dave RichardTevin Coleman, RB, SF138Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ
56Matthew CocaLamar Miller, RB, HOU151DST Texans, HOU
57Meron BerksonMike Williams, WR, LAC162Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
58Jack CapotortoJared Cook, TE, NO175Sanders Miles, RB, Rookie
59Chris TowersO.J. Howard, TE, TBHeath Cummings
60Heath CummingsTyler Boyd, WR, CINPickPlayer
Round 612JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
PickTeamPlayer13Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
61Heath CummingsD.J. Moore, WR, CAR36Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
62Chris TowersSammy Watkins, WR, KC37Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
63Jack CapotortoKenyan Drake, RB, MIA60Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
64Meron BerksonDerrius Guice, RB, WAS61D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
65Matthew CocaTyler Lockett, WR, SEA84Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
66Dave RichardDante Pettis, WR, SF85Marvin Jones, WR, DET
67Andrew BaumhorJerick McKinnon, RB, SF108Cam Newton, QB, CAR
68Tommy TranCalvin Ridley, WR, ATL109Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
69Adam AizerAaron Rodgers, QB, GB132Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
70Jeremy BacheBaker Mayfield, QB, CLE133Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
71Jamey EisenbergDeshaun Watson, QB, HOU156DST Vikings, MIN
72Michael KiserMatt Ryan, QB, ATL157Butler Hakeem, WR, Rookie
Round 7180Brett Maher, K, DAL
PickTeamPlayerJack Capotorto
73Michael KiserEric Ebron, TE, INDPickPlayer
74Jamey EisenbergJosh Jacobs, RB, Rookie10James Conner, RB, PIT
75Jeremy BacheAllen Robinson, WR, CHI15Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
76Adam AizerHunter Henry, TE, LAC34Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
77Tommy TranWill Fuller, WR, HOU39Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
78Andrew BaumhorIto Smith, RB, ATL58Jared Cook, TE, NO
79Dave RichardAlshon Jeffery, WR, PHI63Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
80Matthew CocaRussell Wilson, QB, SEA82Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
81Meron BerksonJordan Howard, RB, PHI87David Njoku, TE, CLE
82Jack CapotortoKeke Coutee, WR, HOU106Peyton Barber, RB, TB
83Chris TowersIsaiah Crowell, RB, OAK111Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NE
84Heath CummingsJay Ajayi, RB, PHI130Alfred Blue, RB, JAC
Round 8135Metcalf DK, WR, Rookie
PickTeamPlayer154DST Cowboys, DAL
85Heath CummingsMarvin Jones, WR, DET159Justin Tucker, K, BAL
86Chris TowersLatavius Murray, RB, NO178Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
87Jack CapotortoDavid Njoku, TE, CLEJamey Eisenberg
88Meron BerksonLarry Fitzgerald, WR, ARIPickPlayer
89Matthew CocaCurtis Samuel, WR, CAR2Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
90Dave RichardCarlos Hyde, RB, KC23Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
91Andrew BaumhorChristian Kirk, WR, ARI26Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
92Tommy TranLeSean McCoy, RB, BUF47Evan Engram, TE, NYG
93Adam AizerDoug Baldwin, WR, SEA50James White, RB, NE
94Jeremy BacheGolden Tate, WR, NYG71Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
95Jamey EisenbergMike Davis, RB, CHI74Josh Jacobs, RB, Rookie
96Michael KiserSterling Shepard, WR, NYG95Mike Davis, RB, CHI
Round 998Corey Davis, WR, TEN
PickTeamPlayer119Devin Funchess, WR, IND
97Michael KiserCourtland Sutton, WR, DEN122Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
98Jamey EisenbergCorey Davis, WR, TEN143Montgomery David, RB, Rookie
99Jeremy BacheChris Thompson, RB, WAS146Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
100Adam AizerGeronimo Allison, WR, GB167Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
101Tommy TranDede Westbrook, WR, JAC170DST Packers, GB
102Andrew BaumhorRobert Foster, WR, BUFJeremy Bache
103Dave RichardRashaad Penny, RB, SEAPickPlayer
104Matthew CocaDion Lewis, RB, TEN3Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
105Meron BerksonTyrell Williams, WR, OAK22Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
106Jack CapotortoPeyton Barber, RB, TB27A.J. Green, WR, CIN
107Chris TowersC.J. Anderson, RB, DET46Marlon Mack, RB, IND
108Heath CummingsCam Newton, QB, CAR51Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
Round 1070Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
PickTeamPlayer75Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
109Heath CummingsAustin Ekeler, RB, LAC94Golden Tate, WR, NYG
110Chris TowersRoyce Freeman, RB, DEN99Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
111Jack CapotortoAustin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NE118Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA
112Meron BerksonAustin Hooper, TE, ATL123DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
113Matthew CocaIan Thomas, TE, CAR142Jack Doyle, TE, IND
114Dave RichardJared Goff, QB, LAR147DST Jaguars, JAC
115Andrew BaumhorGus Edwards, RB, BAL166Harry N'Keal, WR, Rookie
116Tommy TranAnthony Miller, WR, CHI171Harrison Butker, K, KC
117Adam AizerJamaal Williams, RB, GBMatthew Coca
118Jeremy BacheKalen Ballage, RB, MIAPickPlayer
119Jamey EisenbergDevin Funchess, WR, IND8Michael Thomas, WR, NO
120Michael KiserMohamed Sanu, WR, ATL17Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
Round 1132Aaron Jones, RB, GB
PickTeamPlayer41Sony Michel, RB, NE
121Michael KiserKareem Hunt, RB, CLE56Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
122Jamey EisenbergJalen Richard, RB, OAK65Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
123Jeremy BacheDeSean Jackson, WR, PHI80Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
124Adam AizerDST Bears, CHI89Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
125Tommy TranJameis Winston, QB, TB104Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
126Andrew BaumhorDaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN113Ian Thomas, TE, CAR
127Dave RichardHarris Damien, RB, Rookie128Zay Jones, WR, BUF
128Matthew CocaZay Jones, WR, BUF137Hockenson T.J., TE, Rookie
129Meron BerksonDrew Brees, QB, NO152Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
130Jack CapotortoAlfred Blue, RB, JAC161DST Saints, NO
131Chris TowersNyheim Hines, RB, IND176Jake Elliott, K, PHI
132Heath CummingsJordan Reed, TE, WASMeron Berkson
Round 12PickPlayer
PickTeamPlayer9Julio Jones, WR, ATL
133Heath CummingsKyle Rudolph, TE, MIN16Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
134Chris TowersDak Prescott, QB, DAL33Julian Edelman, WR, NE
135Jack CapotortoMetcalf DK, WR, Rookie40Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
136Meron BerksonBrown Marquise, WR, Rookie57Mike Williams, WR, LAC
137Matthew CocaHockenson T.J., TE, Rookie64Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
138Dave RichardChris Herndon, TE, NYJ81Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
139Andrew BaumhorFant Noah, TE, Rookie88Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
140Tommy TranAlbert Wilson, WR, MIA105Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
141Adam AizerBrown A.J., WR, Rookie112Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
142Jeremy BacheJack Doyle, TE, IND129Drew Brees, QB, NO
143Jamey EisenbergMontgomery David, RB, Rookie136Brown Marquise, WR, Rookie
144Michael KiserDonte Moncrief, WR, PIT153Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
Round 13160DST Rams, LAR
PickTeamPlayer177Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
145Michael KiserDST Ravens, BALMichael Kiser
146Jamey EisenbergEmmanuel Sanders, WR, DENPickPlayer
147Jeremy BacheDST Jaguars, JAC1Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
148Adam AizerKenneth Dixon, RB, BAL24Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
149Tommy TranMatt Breida, RB, SF25Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
150Andrew BaumhorCarson Wentz, QB, PHI48Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
151Dave RichardDST Texans, HOU49Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
152Matthew CocaDuke Johnson, RB, CLE72Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
153Meron BerksonPhilip Rivers, QB, LAC73Eric Ebron, TE, IND
154Jack CapotortoDST Cowboys, DAL96Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
155Chris TowersRonald Jones, RB, TB97Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
156Heath CummingsDST Vikings, MIN120Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
Round 14121Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
PickTeamPlayer144Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT
157Heath CummingsButler Hakeem, WR, Rookie145DST Ravens, BAL
158Chris TowersDST Chargers, LAC168Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
159Jack CapotortoJustin Tucker, K, BAL169Chandler Catanzaro, K, NYJ
160Meron BerksonDST Rams, LARTommy Tran
161Matthew CocaDST Saints, NOPickPlayer
162Dave RichardGreg Zuerlein, K, LAR5Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
163Andrew BaumhorDST Browns, CLE20Travis Kelce, TE, KC
164Tommy TranDST Patriots, NE29Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
165Adam AizerTre'Quan Smith, WR, NO44Andrew Luck, QB, IND
166Jeremy BacheHarry N'Keal, WR, Rookie53Chris Carson, RB, SEA
167Jamey EisenbergStephen Gostkowski, K, NE68Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
168Michael KiserJaylen Samuels, RB, PIT77Will Fuller, WR, HOU
Round 1592LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
PickTeamPlayer101Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
169Michael KiserChandler Catanzaro, K, NYJ116Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
170Jamey EisenbergDST Packers, GB125Jameis Winston, QB, TB
171Jeremy BacheHarrison Butker, K, KC140Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
172Adam AizerRobbie Gould, K, SF149Matt Breida, RB, SF
173Tommy TranWil Lutz, K, NO164DST Patriots, NE
174Andrew BaumhorMike Badgley, K, LAC173Wil Lutz, K, NO
175Dave RichardSanders Miles, RB, Rookie

176Matthew CocaJake Elliott, K, PHI

177Meron BerksonKa'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU

178Jack CapotortoMalcolm Brown, RB, LAR

179Chris TowersGreg Joseph, K, CLE

180Heath CummingsBrett Maher, K, DAL

