Fantasy Football: One last PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft

We're less than two weeks from the NFL Draft, and seemingly everyone with a computer is doing mock drafts. So, we got the itch to do the same — only of the Fantasy variety.

With that in mind, we held a 12-team PPR mock draft, which also included the incoming rookies. Obviously, a lot is going to change once the NFL Draft is over, but this is part of our research.

It's our personal starting Average Draft Position.

This is something we will use to compare with our rankings, which are live, as well as our seasonal projections. It's a guide for you as well.

You can see which players are going in certain ranges and start to get an idea of what you might consider doing on Draft Day. Remember, it's never too early to prepare.

In this mock draft, several things jumped out to me, starting in Round 1. For example, Todd Gurley is still considered a top six running back here despite the reports of his potential knee problems. I'm hopeful Gurley will be fine, but I'm leery.

The biggest omission of the first round was Davante Adams, who fell to No. 14 overall in Round 2. I would have drafted Adams as early as No. 8 overall as the second receiver off the board behind DeAndre Hopkins. Instead, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster were drafted ahead of Adams, which is a mistake.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted at No. 15 overall, which is too soon. It will be hard for Mahomes to replicate his production from 2018, when he had more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, and you never want to chase production from a previous year. The earliest you should draft Mahomes is the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3.

Le'Veon Bell was also drafted in Round 2 at No. 16 overall, which is a good spot for him with his move to the Jets. He went one spot ahead of Odell Beckham, who could be a steal at No. 17 overall with his move to the Browns.

There were some players who were drafted too soon, including Tarik Cohen in Round 2 at No. 24 overall and Damien Williams in Round 3 at No. 31 overall. I like Cohen now that Jordan Howard is gone from Chicago, but Cohen was taken ahead of Keenan Allen, Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Mike Evans, which shouldn't happen. Cohen is a Round 3 pick in PPR.

As for Williams, while he was great to close last season with the Chiefs, he has company now in Kansas City with the addition of Carlos Hyde. Williams should not be drafted before Round 4.

Brown, Green and Evans in Round 3 were exceptional values, and I also liked the picks of Brandin Cooks in Round 5 and DJ Moore and Dante Pettis in Round 6. Other notables included Christian Kirk in Round 8, Geronimo Allison in Round 9 and DaeSean Hamilton in Round 11. More on Allison in a minute.

I was curious to see where the rookies were drafted since they don't have NFL teams yet. Josh Jacobs, the running back from Alabama, was the first rookie drafted in Round 7, and his teammate, running back Damien Harris, went in Round 11.

Ole Miss receivers DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown, Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown, Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant and Iowa State running back David Montgomery went in Round 12. Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler and Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry went in Round 14. And Penn State running back Miles Sanders went in Round 15.

I drafted Jacobs and Montgomery, and I'm excited to see where they land in the NFL Draft. Jacobs has the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in rookie drafts this season.

For the rest of my team, I picked at No. 2 overall and went with Ezekiel Elliott, which should be the easy choice after Saquon Barkley goes at No. 1 overall. I drafted Tyreek Hill in Round 2, and we'll see if he faces a suspension since he's being investigated for alleged battery. Any suspension will ruin his Fantasy value, as well as hinder Mahomes'.

I'm worried about Antonio Brown with his move to Oakland, but I'll gamble on him in Round 3. And I wanted one of the top four tight ends, which is why I drafted Evan Engram in Round 4. In Round 5, I drafted James White, the No. 7 running back in PPR last season, and I took Deshaun Watson in Round 6, which is good value for a top-four quarterback.

I loved the start to this draft, including Jacobs in Round 7 and Mike Davis in Round 8. Davis replaces Howard in Chicago, and he's one of my favorite sleepers.

In Round 9, I made a pick that I immediately regretted, which forced me to change my rankings. I took Corey Davis ahead of Allison, though I like Allison better. Maybe that's wrong, but I'd rather have the No. 2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers over the No. 1 receiver for Marcus Mariota.

I finished my draft with Devin Funchess in Round 10, Jalen Richard in Round 11, Montgomery in Round 12 and Emmanuel Sanders in Round 13. Funchess is another sleeper I like with his move to Indianapolis, Richard was No. 7 among running backs in receptions last season with 68 and Sanders could be a steal here if he's healthy from last year's Achilles injury.

This is a good team, with the chance to be great, depending on the rookies. But we'll find out about them soon enough.

Soon, the mock drafts will be over, and the NFL Draft will be real. And then the real fun begins for Fantasy leagues. Stay tuned.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

