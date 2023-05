How often do you guys get to draft with the so-called "experts"? Probably not too often. Your leagues, like ours, are mostly filled with good ol' every-day people who love Fantasy Football but probably don't spend hours every day researching and studying so that they succeed in drafts.

That's why we're doing more mock drafts with the loyal listeners of our Fantasy Football Today Podcast. These mocks are more likely to be what you'd experience if you were drafting with the buddies, co-workers and loving family members who you want to dominate on the Fantasy gridiron en route to shiny trophies and year-long title reigns.

This includes two managers who opted for quarterbacks in Round 1, something you never see from analysts in one-QB formats. What's more, the demand for running backs seemed to push that position up and pull down some values for wide receivers. You'll see a number of builds including QB-early, RB-heavy, Hero-RB (one stud RB early) and a variation of sorts of Zero RB (no stud RBs).

We kept the scoring simple: full PPR, all touchdowns with six points, all turnovers worth minus-2 points, everything else typical of a decimal-point Fantasy league.

We made the roster requirements interesting: one QB, two RB, two WR, one TE, two FLEX, six bench spots. This was done to encourage drafters to pick best players available, not pick based on need.

Where can you watch?

Who drafted?

1. Kneecap Biters (Andrew P.) 7. County Road, Take Mahomes (Chris Stuard) 2. Dave > Adam (Robert Forrest) 8. PaigeFromVA (Paige Schoolcraft) 3. Whiskey Barrel Pod (Don D.) 9. ChigGPT (Mac MacLagan) 4. Dan The Man (Daniel Crites) 10. Christian Gavey 5. BigPoppaKupp (Jacob Fluehr) 11. Justin Fields Forever (Adam McClure) 6. Starting 5 (Lincoln Isetta) 12. La Porta-House Steaks (Chris Richmond)

Who were the steals?

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE - 29th overall Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN - 78th overall Travis Etienne, RB, JAC - 42nd overall Treylon Burks, WR, TEN - 93rd overall Justin Fields, QB, CHI - 7th QB off the board

Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI - 100th overall Deebo Samuel, WR, SF - 62nd overall Michael Thomas, WR - 102nd overall

Who were the reaches?

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE - 14th overall James Conner, RB, ARI - 40th overall

Najee Harris, RB, PIT - 26th overall David Montgomery, RB, DET - 43rd overall

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA - 33rd overall D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI - 47th overall

Christian Watson, WR, GB - 34th overall Anthony Richardson - 8th QB off the board, 56th overall



The complete results