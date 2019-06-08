Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced computer model that called Andrew Luck's huge season

The dog days of summer mean the NFL season is just around the corner. Getting an early start on your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep can give you the edge you need to dominate your picks and crush the competition. With familiar faces in new places this season, you'll need to know how each quarterback, wide receiver and running back will transition into their new offense and where each player should be slotted in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings. For instance, will Antonio Brown still be a Fantasy stud now that he'll draw more double-teams without JuJu Smith-Schuster on the opposite side? Will Le'Veon Bell still be a top-tier running back after missing all of last season? Can Nick Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP, produce in Jacksonville without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver? Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be challenging to figure out, which is why you'll want a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 to help you identify who is poised for a big year. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven track-record of identifying Fantasy football sleepers, like when it was high on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last season despite his health concerns.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Over his last four games of the 2018 season, Anderson averaged 84 yards per contest while scoring three touchdowns during that span. He's proven he has what it takes to be a solid WR2, having already been a top-25 receiver once in his career. And if Sam Darnold is able to improve in his sophomore season, Anderson figures to be the main beneficiary as the No. 1 receiver in New York.

The Jets also added Le'Veon Bell this offseason, who will certainly draw more defenders into the box, leaving more one-on-one opportunities. That bodes well for Anderson, who's averaging 14.7 yards per reception through the first three years of his career. The team at SportsLine is projecting Anderson to outperform fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry, Tyler Boyd and D.J. Moore, all players who are currently being drafted higher than Anderson. He is one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: new Saints running back Latavius Murray.

Murray found a new home in New Orleans this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Vikings. Murray will be expected to take over the ground-and-pound role Mark Ingram played in New Orleans' high-flying offense. That bodes well for a running back like Murray, who's scored 26 touchdowns over the past three seasons. While he won't be the clear-cut starter in New Orleans' backfield, Murray should still get plenty of red-zone opportunities.

Murray proved to be an effective running back last season when Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was sidelined with a hamstring injury. During that four-game stretch, Murray rushed the ball 63 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns. The team at SportsLine is projecting Murray to outperform fellow running backs like Jordan Howard, Jerick McKinnon and LeSean McCoy, all players who are being drafted higher than Murray.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.