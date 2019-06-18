Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from computer model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

The NFL season is quickly approaching and owners everywhere are on the lookout for the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who will define how many games play out. Last season, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson jumped back into Fantasy football relevance with his first 1,000-yard season since 2015. Peterson racked up 1,250 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns, all as a 33-year-old, and anyone who grabbed him late reaped huge rewards. This year, drafters everywhere will be looking for the next Peterson as they scour the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Will wide receiver Chris Hogan thrive in Carolina? Will Odell Beckham continue to find the end zone as a member of the Browns? With so many questions heading into draft season, you'll want to consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. The have a history in unearthing these hidden gems, like when they called Andrew Luck's huge season in 2018.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as one of its top Fantasy football sleepers 2019. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Chicago in 2013 and 2014, Jeffery hasn't crossed that threshold, but he's been consistent with between 789 and 843 yards.

However, with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz healthy and in a new contract, the model projects a bigger year for Jeffery after he hauled in 70.7 percent of the targets thrown his way in 2018. That's why SportsLine ranks him as the No. 22 wide receiver, putting him firmly in WR2 territory even though he's barely a top-30 wide receiver off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Miller has been a relatively consistent Fantasy football contributor for the past five seasons, putting up at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring at least six times each year. However, the expectation from some Fantasy football owners is that D'Onta Foreman will cut into the veteran's workload now that he's healthy.

But that could be premature considering the involvement Foreman had in the offense when he returned from an Achilles injury late last season. Foreman had nine touches in the penultimate regular season game for the Texans and then just one in Houston's loss to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Miller logged 973 yards rushing and six total touchdowns, including four 100-yard games during a six-week stretch in the middle of the season. That's why the model projects Miller finishes firmly in RB2 territory as the No. 23 running back despite a Fantasy football ADP of 32.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.