Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Training camps are open across the league and there's plenty of NFL news pouring in. 2019 Fantasy football draft is underway, and owners are digesting NFL headlines. In New Orleans, the Saints inked wide receiver Michael Thomas to a head-turning five-year, $100 million extension. Thomas is averaging over 100 catches through three seasons and will continue to be a staple atop 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. In Tampa Bay, Buccaneers fans will watch as Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber battle it out in camp to be the team's starting running back. And in Cincinnati, wide receiver AJ Green could miss regular season games after undergoing ankle surgery. His absence could open the door for Tyler Boyd to emerge as one of the season's top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers at wide receiver. Whether you're searching for 2019 PPR Fantasy football rankings or the best Fantasy football picks in standard leagues, see the cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. They have a proven history of unearthing 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, like predicting Matt Breida's huge season last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The former Rutgers star enters his eighth season in 2019 and has been a solid contributor for the Bengals and Falcons for the last six years.

Since joining Atlanta, Sanu has had 192 catches for 2,194 yards and 13 touchdowns. He even provides hidden Fantasy value as a passer, with four career touchdown completions. However, Sanu is going in the 11th round on average and his overall 2019 Fantasy football ADP in CBS Sports leagues is just 123.47.

Last season, Sanu ranked 19th in the NFL in yards after catch. His ability to make defenders miss and his consistency from the slot give him a high floor each week. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him ahead of wide receivers like Geronimo Allison, Larry Fitzgerald, and Corey Davis, who are all going at least a round ahead of him on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

