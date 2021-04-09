With the calendar flipped to April, the NFL Draft is now just weeks away. Just as teams prepare their draft boards, the same can be said for anyone formulating their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Should you go with a proven commodity like Robert Woods with your 2021 Fantasy football strategy or aim for someone with more upside like Brandon Aiyuk? Which 2021 Fantasy football sleepers should you target?

Plenty of receivers have upside, like Mecole Hardman, Diontae Johnson and Darius Slayton, but each of those players could just as likely be 2021 Fantasy football breakouts as 2021 Fantasy football busts.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create Fantasy football picks. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Entering his fourth year, Goedert has played second fiddle to Zach Ertz but the latter could be traded or released this offseason.

Goedert played just 31 fewer offensive snaps than Ertz last year, but vastly outperformed the three-time Pro Bowler with more receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In the nine games that Goedert played at least 75 percent of the snaps, he averaged 4.7 receptions and 53.2 receiving yards.

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made it a point to emphasize the tight end position at his last job as offensive coordinator of the Colts. In his three years leading the Colts' offense, Sirianni sent two players, Eric Ebron in 2018 and Jack Doyle in 2019, to the Pro Bowl. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Goedert get that same acclaim, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another shocker: Hunter Henry stumbles, even though he's topped 20 total touchdowns over the last four seasons and just signed with the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas showed flashes of being a strong receiving tight end, catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Now, he'll join a Patriots offense that also added former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. While New England has had success incorporating multiple tight ends into its offense in the past, it's still hard to imagine that Henry sees 93 targets like he did a season ago with Smith in the fold. The Patriots will also have to feed wide receivers Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. That's why the model ranks Henry as its No. 19 tight end for 2021 after he ranked 11th at the position last season.

The model has also made the call on where Dak Prescott ranks coming off of a gruesome injury last season, and it also has one rookie quarterback ranked over 150 spots ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

