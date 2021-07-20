Despite playing in a conservative offense that didn't take many chances downfield, receivers Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel turned in career seasons for the Panthers. Anderson went over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his five-year career a year ago, while Samuel totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage. They turned out to be two of the biggest Fantasy football sleepers in 2020, while their teammate, Christian McCaffrey, was one of the Fantasy football busts after only playing in three games. Where should each one be in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Should you put more stock in Anderson or Samuel to repeat last season's numbers, given that the latter is now a member of the Washington Football Team? How early should you grab McCaffrey with your 2021 Fantasy football picks considering his injury history? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The fourth-year pro suffered a torn ACL in his first game last season, but was already running routes in March. He is expected to be ready for the regular season and had a Pro Bowl year in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Sutton put up those numbers in a passing offense that ranked 28th and used three starters at quarterback. The Broncos are undecided as to whether Teddy Bridgewater will unseat incumbent Drew Lock, but Sutton's production shouldn't suffer no matter who is taking snaps. In fact, he was a top-20 fantasy receiver two years ago. Sutton's 2021 Fantasy football ADP is in the seventh round, but SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings favor him over receivers being taken earlier, including Chris Godwin and Kenny Golladay.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: 49ers running back Wayne Gallman. The fifth-year pro from Clemson had the most productive season of his career in 2020, rushing for 682 yards on 147 carries and six touchdowns with the New York Giants.

Despite that production in a Giants offense reeling without Saquon Barkley, Gallman hit the free-agent block and signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, who dealt with injury at the position throughout 2020. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are still on San Francisco's roster, but they missed a combined 12 games with injuries last season. That means there will likely be plenty of opportunities for Gallman to prove himself. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Gallman above ball-carriers with a lower 2021 Fantasy football ADP like Tarik Cohen, Zack Moss and Jamaal Williams.

