Crafting a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that allows you to identify multiple players capable of outperforming their 2022 Fantasy football ADP is always an arduous task. However, having a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings that can accurately predict potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts will give you a leg-up in your leagues. Ja'Marr Chase was on everyone's radar as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he outperformed his ADP dramatically.

Are any of the six wide receivers drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft capable of putting up similarly-dominant numbers in the Fantasy football rankings 2022? Drake London in Atlanta and Treylon Burks in Tennessee could both be the No. 1 receiver in their respective offenses, but are they worth the 10th-round asking price they're currently carrying? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He could be one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 after several offseason changes worked in his favor. The third-year tight end should take over the starting role after the departure of Noah Fant and his quarterback play improved significantly with the acquisition of Russell Wilson.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will demand their share of targets, but Wilson likes to spread the ball around. The veteran quarterback has also shown that he likes throwing to tight ends in the red zone, giving Okwuegbunam additional upside. He caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season, but his production is set to skyrocket after only starting six of those contests.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. It was a surprise when Urban Meyer spent the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Then, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason that cost him his rookie year.

However, Etienne returns to what should be a strong situation in 2022. New head coach Doug Pederson has made it clear that he intends to move Etienne all over the field to make use of his home-run speed and ability in open space. Etienne should be able to quickly establish a rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence given the two shared a backfield at Clemson for three years. The model is expecting regular work for Etienne as a both a runner and receiver and predicts he'll outperform established backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Miles Sanders.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jaylen Waddle's huge season, and find out.