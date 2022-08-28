Not long ago, Kenyan Drake made a difference for Fantasy players after he was traded to Arizona from Miami in 2019. He went from averaging 3.7 yards per carry with the Dolphins to 5.2 with the Cardinals and finished with 643 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that season as one of the top Fantasy football sleepers in 2020 with 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. Becoming familiar with running backs on new teams is critical during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. It's also important to nail where 2022 Fantasy football rookies like Breece Hall, George Pickens, and Malik Willis belong in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds. When new head coach Mike McDaniel came over from San Francisco, he brought running backs Raheem Mostert and Edmonds with him. Neither has received much work in the preseason, but Edmonds is slotted as the starter for a revamped Dolphins offense.

Edmonds is a dangerous receiver and a tricky runner, as had 903 total yards in 12 games while sharing a backfield with James Conner last year in Arizona. Durability is a concern with Edmonds, but Miami's offense is built for quickly-developing plays, which are better suited for Edmonds' style as a runner. The model projects Edmonds' expected volume and opportunity make him better a Fantasy pick than others being drafted ahead of him like Ezekiel Elliott, Cordarrelle Patterson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Seahawks tight end Noah Fant as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2019 first-rounder has finished as the TE13 the last two years, but was shipped to Seattle in the offseason as part of the Russell Wilson deal. Fant says the Seahawks' offense is "very favorable" to tight ends. He should benefit from the departure of TE Gerald Everett and the fact that Seattle lacks a clear third option behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Fant's best game last season (9-97-1) came when Albert Okwuegbunam was sidelined and Fant didn't have to cede snaps to him. He should have close to an every-down role this year and plays for a team that's not expected to be leading very often, which would lead to more passing situations. The 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings from SportsLine have Fant on par with Logan Thomas and slightly ahead of former teammate Okwuegbunam, despite both players having earlier ADPs.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The fourth-round pick out of Stanford had inconsistent involvement in Detroit's offense, but closed out the season with 51 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in his final six games. That is fueling St. Brown's surge in the 2022 Fantasy football ADP, with owners drafting him in the sixth or seventh round on average.

However, the offseason addition of former 1,000-yard receiver DJ Chark will present some competition for targets in 2022 and St. Brown's general target profile leaves plenty to be desired. St. Brown ranked 85th in average distance of target (6.8) and 54th in air yards share (23.5 percent). He's been the 22nd wide receiver off the board so far this season, but the model ranks him as its WR34 for 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

