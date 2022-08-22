Perhaps no player could more fittingly be described as one of the Fantasy football sleepers than Cooper Kupp last year. He won the receiving Triple Crown, was named the Offensive Player of the Year and took home Super Bowl MVP honors during a historic season. With that, he won't be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, but another wideout who is being considered for that role is Michael Thomas. The Saints receiver hasn't had a relevant season since 2019, but that is precisely why he's fallen off the radar for many in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and even Lamar Jackson are also in that boat and could be among the sneakiest 2022 Fantasy football picks. Which are poised to re-emerge this year and not end up as 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 33-year-old is commonly considered a middle-tier quarterback, but he's made the Pro Bowl three times and he's put up impressive numbers at just about every stage of his career.

Cousins has thrown for 8,486 yards and 68 touchdowns while only throwing 20 interceptions over the last two seasons and he's been the No. 11 quarterback in Fantasy football in each of those years. However, he's been going outside the top 100 2022 Fantasy football picks and has been the 15th quarterback off the board on average. The model projects Cousins as a top-12 quarterback again in 2022, ranking him ahead of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is being drafted over 50 picks earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back James Cook as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The rookie has a high bar to meet, set by his brother Dalvin, but he has already been drawing high marks from his performance during training camp. The Bills' offense runs through quarterback Josh Allen, but Buffalo made Cook a top pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

How much new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will encourage Allen to continue taking bumps as a primary rusher remains to be seen, but Cook has the most three-down back potential of any runner in Dorsey's stable. Cook's explosiveness and ability as a pass-catcher make him the most well-rounded player in the running back room, which is why the model projects he will outplay other platooned backs like Michael Carter, Darrell Henderson and Jamaal Williams this year. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The model wasn't high on Cooper even before Deshaun Watson's suspension increased to 11 games, and now it's even less optimistic on the former Cowboy. Despite being the No. 1 receiver in the league's No. 1 offense, Cooper had a pedestrian line of 68-865-8 last year, with his catches and receiving yards being the second-worst marks of his seven-year career.

Now, he's headed to a run-first offense that ranked in the bottom five in passing attempts last year. In Jacoby Brissett's two seasons as a full-time starter, no receiver on his teams has ever reached 1,000 yards or scored more than five touchdowns. Once Watson returns, Cooper will be playing with a rusty QB that will have gone 23 months in between starts. There are just too many factors preventing Cooper from a bounce-back year, making him more of a Fantasy football 2022 bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

