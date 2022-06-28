After finishing outside the top 10 in scoring offense for the first time in a dozen years, the New Orleans Saints have retooled their receivers for the 2022 season. The team drafted Chris Olave in the first round and signed five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry to pair with the returning Michael Thomas. With Alvin Kamara in the backfield, New Orleans is equipping quarterback Jameis Winston with everything he needs to become a player rising up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

There are still questions about New Orleans' veteran receivers and what the team can expect out of Landry and Thomas. The former is coming off the worst season of his career, while Thomas didn't play at all last year and hasn't found the end zone since 2019. Is one of those former Pro Bowlers poised to end up as one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. He had been a target monster in the Ravens' offense last season and was Lamar Jackson's favorite option outside of tight end Mark Andrews. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury loves explosive plays, and Brown has built his reputation in creating them.

Arizona's receiver room is getting crowded, but veteran A.J. Green is aging, DeAndre Hopkins is coming off of an MCL tear and will be suspended six games, and Rondale Moore didn't prove to be the weapon many thought he would be in his rookie season. Brown has had his own struggles with nagging injuries, but he played in 16 games for the Ravens last season and set a career-high for receiving yards before the catch with 620. In an offense that looks to pass often and play receivers into space, Brown has high upside, and the model predicts he'll have a bigger year than others drafted ahead of him like Jerry Jeudy, Darnell Mooney, and Adam Thielen.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears tight end Cole Kmet as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. A 2020 second-round pick, Kmet started all 17 games a year ago and produced a 60-612-0 stat line. Kmet ranked second among all NFL players in both receptions and receiving yards for players with no TD catches.

However, Bears tight ends accounted for six of the team's 14 receiving touchdowns last year, and all of those who found the end zone are no longer on the team, including Jimmy Graham. Also, quarterback Justin Fields had his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet, so the two already have a rapport. Even if Kmet's yardage stays the same but he finds the end zone at a league-average rate for his position, he would be on the TE1 radar. The model loves Kmet as one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2022 and ranks him ahead of fellow NFC North tight ends, Irv Smith Jr. and Robert Tonyan.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Many expect a breakout this season after the departure of Emmanuel Sanders, even with the addition of Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin.

Davis took a step back in production last year after recording 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He finished with one less score than he had in 2020 and 50 fewer yards on the same number of receptions in 2021. Davis took just 10 percent of the Bills' total targets last season, but even in a prolific passing attack like Buffalo's, it will be a toss-up as to who will be viable in the offense outside of Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. That's why the model predicts that other players being drafted after Davis like Robert Woods, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Kirk will all have more productive Fantasy seasons in 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.