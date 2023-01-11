The NFL regular season is over, but that doesn't mean the end of Fantasy football. With six games scheduled for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023, there are bound to be plenty of difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions for your Fantasy football lineups. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White continue to share the workload in Tampa Bay, so which of those two runners should be higher in your Fantasy football rankings? Can Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continue providing value if Skylar Thompson starts at quarterback? A reliable set of Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those questions and ensure you get maximum value out of your lineups. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Jeudy hauled in five receptions for 154 yards in Denver's victory over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. After missing his rookie season because of a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the preseason, Etienne returned to action in 2022 and quickly established himself as one of the NFL's most promising young runners. He overtook James Robinson on the depth chart and finished with 1,125 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

He also caught 35 passes for 316 yards and finished with 1,441 scrimmage yards. Etienne topped the 100-yard mark on five occasions this season and finished ninth in rushing. Now, he'll take on a Chargers run defense that ranked last in the league in yards allowed per carry (5.4) and 28th in rushing yards allowed (2,478). That's why the model ranks him as a top-five option at running back for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football lineups. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who ranks inside the top-five in rushing touchdowns (12), stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Elliott has been a touchdown machine for Fantasy owners this season, finding the end zone at least once in nine of his last 10 games.

However, Elliott is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, which ranks 42nd in the NFL. In addition, the Buccaneers have given up only two rushing touchdowns in their last four games. With such a tough matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench. See who else to fade here.

How to set Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.